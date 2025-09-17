'Part Of Something Special'

The new deal also has statistical ramifications.
Backlund is in the top 10 among franchise leaders in most offensive categories, but one club record - held by a club legend - is within reach: Jarome Iginla’s career mark of 1,219 games played in the Flaming C.
Backlund comes into the new season 153 games short of that mark, and while becoming Calgary’s all-time games played leader has certainly piqued his curiosity, the prospect of playing his entire career for one team, in a city he and his family call home, was top of mind.
“Getting drafted by Calgary in 2007, I never thought of that, so to be that close, of course it crossed my mind,” Backlund said of Iginla’s appearances record. “But more importantly, we just wanted to stay here and be part of this next chapter for this team.
“I see a bright future here and I want to make the playoffs here with the team, and to just wear the Flames jersey, the only team (I’ve played) for meant so much to me, it's a bonus that I have a chance to potentially beat Jarome's record.”
A captain through and through, both on the ice and in the community.
Backlund and his wife, Frida, have long been community leaders through their charitable work. He was honoured by the NHL with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2023 and recently, he and Frida were presented with the Gaudreau Family Pet Legacy Award for their work in the community with Parachutes for Pets.
The honour came as a bit of a surprise, Backlund admitted, but he was happy, too, to re-connect with Guy and Jane Gaudreau, who flew to Calgary earlier this month to present the Backlunds with the award.
“It meant a lot. It was very emotional, came out of nowhere,” he said. “We knew they were coming to Calgary, I just knew they were coming to the (Parachutes for Pets) Gala, but I never thought that there were for me and Frida, so it was a very emotional and special moment, and we’re very thankful to receive that award from them.
“They're genuine people that we care a lot about and I'm just thankful that they came out to Calgary and got to see them again.”
As Backlund and his family prepare for their 18th NHL season, there’s a sense of anticipation.
Both for the immediate future - and a group that came ever so close to a post-season berth last spring - but also for the longer term.
New beginnings, a new home ice, a team on the rise.
All things that Backlund wants to see first-hand, with his own eyes.
“To be part of something special here was really exciting for me and for my family,” he said. “We’re just so thankful to be Calgarians and to be part of the community.”