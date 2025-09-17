'Part Of Something Special'

Backlund was entering the final year of his current deal, and as he looked across the ice, the 36-year-old surveyed his Scotiabank Saddledome surroundings.

With a new contract in tow, he’ll now be part of the building’s final season - as well as the transition to Scotia Place - when the new home of the Flames opens its doors two years from now.

“It's going to be special playing two more years here, but it’s going to be weird to say goodbye to this place,” he reflected. “It's going to be emotional for sure that day. And I'm really excited for a new chapter for the city and for the whole organization to get that new building, it's going to be amazing.

“So I'm really excited that I'm going to be part of it, and that the management and owners believe in me to be good enough in two years to be part of it.”

And when that shiny, new building opens its doors, Backlund will be at the front of the pack, leading the next generation of Flames into battle.

That group already includes the likes of MacKenzie Weegar, Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato locked in on long-term deals, and if last week’s NextGen Showcase was any indication, there’s no shortage of talent in the pipeline, too.

But in a summer that’s already seen Coronato, Wolf, and others such as Connor Zary and Kevin Bahl extend their terms in Calgary, Backlund is more than happy to add his name to the list.

“I think it's great, I'm super excited to see all those guys sign,” said the Flames captain. “And, like I said before, we need those guys to step up and keep building: they're unbelievable guys, so I believe in them.

“I think we have a really good team here, and I’m excited that we have the same group as last year. We had a really close team, a close group that played for each other, that battled every night, and that's what we need this year too. We need a strong bond to keep pushing us forward.”