News Feed

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'
Flames Recall Connor Zary

Flames Recall Connor Zary
Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23
United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary
'It's For Sure Special'

'It's For Sure Special'
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers
5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Skates Off Backlund's Feet
Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'
Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday
Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

'You've Got To Win Hockey Games'
FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dillon Dube

FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dube
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'
FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

'If You See A Play, Make It'

Andersson, Zary provide energy boost to Flames lineup ahead of date with Stars

GettyImages-1750162830
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

He’s endured bag skates, workouts, and a quartet of games from the solitude of the press box.

Safe to say, Rasmus Andersson is ready to make up for lost time.

The Flames defenceman is set to return to the lineup, and help lead his team out of the mist, when the Dallas Stars pay a visit to Scotiabank Saddledome tomorrow night. Get tickets

“You never want to watch as a player, it sucks when we’re losing and you’re not playing,” Andersson said following practice Tuesday morning. “New week, new opportunities, new home game; we’ve got to bring our best tomorrow."

For a Calgary team looking to rekindle its offence, Andersson might well be able to provide the necessary spark.

The Flames put up 16 goals in their season series with the Stars last winter and Andersson was a huge part of that outburst; over the three contests he totalled seven points, factoring in on close to 50% of the offence.

He has reason to feel confident, and Andersson believes his teammates should, too.

"(We) need to make those plays, and have the confidence to make plays. If you see a play, make it, don’t hesitate, hang on to pucks, shoot a little bit more,” he said. “I feel like we haven’t been shooting a whole lot lately. If the offence is struggling a little bit, try to simplify, get pucks on net, bodies on net.

“Once you get a couple, the plays are going to open up a little bit more.”

"I'm gonna bring my best tomorrow"

Andersson oozes confidence, both in the way he speaks and in the way he carries the puck.

Ryan Huska termed it “swagger” in his media session Tuesday, and according to the Flames head coach, it's all part of a deeply-rooted competitive spirit.

“If you’re down a goal, he’s going to push to be a part of getting you back into the game; if you’re up a goal, he’s going to push to make sure you stay up a goal,” Huska said of Andersson.

“He’s just got a level of confidence about him that I think is impactful for the guys that sit around him.”

Where Andersson provides veteran savvy, the Flames might well have found another spark in 2020 first-round pick Connor Zary, who was recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers Tuesday morning.

Zary, a natural centre, skated on the right wing on a line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich at practice, two days after reaching the 100-point plateau in the AHL with a Calgary Wranglers team that’s started the season with 11 of a possible 12 points.

“I’ve been playing the wing now, the last little bit of camp and the first six games in the American League,” Zary said following his first on-ice session since being recalled. “I think I’ve felt really comfortable there, I’ve found my stride, I think I’ve been able to play with a bit more speed being on the wing.”

He leads the AHL side in scoring with a goal and nine assists, and it’s that play-making vision that has Huska excited about what the 22-year-old can bring to the table.

“Connor’s done what we asked him to do when he got sent down,” Huska said. “He’s been a really good player in the American League, he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, so putting him with Naz gives a little life to our team.

“The skill that he’s shown and his ability to make plays at the American League level is going to give him an opportunity on the powerplay as well.”

It remains to be seen whether the former Kamloops Blazers standout will make his NHL debut Wednesday night, but regardless, Zary is set to relish every moment he has with the big club.

“I’m excited for what’s to come. Tomorrow’s a new day and we’ll see what happens, with the lineup and everything,” he said. “When I get my chance, I’ve just got to make the most of it.

“It’s going to be special, no matter when it comes and I’m going to want to take it all in but at the same time, make an impression and take advantage of that opportunity.”

Related Content

'Pretty Devastating'

'Pretty Devastating'
Huska - 31.10.23
6:34

Huska - 31.10.23
Coleman - 31.10.23
3:47

Coleman - 31.10.23
Zary - 31.10.23
2:19

Zary - 31.10.23