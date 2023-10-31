He’s endured bag skates, workouts, and a quartet of games from the solitude of the press box.

Safe to say, Rasmus Andersson is ready to make up for lost time.

The Flames defenceman is set to return to the lineup, and help lead his team out of the mist, when the Dallas Stars pay a visit to Scotiabank Saddledome tomorrow night. Get tickets

“You never want to watch as a player, it sucks when we’re losing and you’re not playing,” Andersson said following practice Tuesday morning. “New week, new opportunities, new home game; we’ve got to bring our best tomorrow."

For a Calgary team looking to rekindle its offence, Andersson might well be able to provide the necessary spark.

The Flames put up 16 goals in their season series with the Stars last winter and Andersson was a huge part of that outburst; over the three contests he totalled seven points, factoring in on close to 50% of the offence.

He has reason to feel confident, and Andersson believes his teammates should, too.

"(We) need to make those plays, and have the confidence to make plays. If you see a play, make it, don’t hesitate, hang on to pucks, shoot a little bit more,” he said. “I feel like we haven’t been shooting a whole lot lately. If the offence is struggling a little bit, try to simplify, get pucks on net, bodies on net.

“Once you get a couple, the plays are going to open up a little bit more.”