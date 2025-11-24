VAN-quished

VANCOUVER — Just call 'em the road warriors.

Facing a fourth game in six nights - including two back-to-backs across four time zones - the Flames found their stride, capping off the week, and kicking off this bi-coastal five-game road trip with a 5-2 triumph over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Calgary got goals from five different skaters: Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, Kevin Bahl, Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman. They got a 28-save performance from Dustin Wolf in goal. And Rasmus Andersson chipped in with his second three-point night of the week - upping his League-leading weekly total to nine - as the Flames collected their third consecutive win.

Coleman's goal, a third-period shorty, was a milestone marker, the veteran forward collecting his 300th career NHL point.

"I thought our guys, they showed a lot of resolve, and they showed a lot of energy for, you know a back-to-back like this one," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said following the win. "Even giving up the first goal, I thought we pushed hard after that as well.

"So I'm really proud of them. I thought they played well this stretch of games."

"I'm really proud of our group," Coleman added. "I think could have had every excuse in the book tonight. A couple of tough back-to-backs, getting in late. Really quick turnaround, and gave up an early goal. You can go down the line, but guys dug in and we took over the game.

"I think we're really starting to find our rhythm."