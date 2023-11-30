5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

1. November to Remember

Seven wins in the month of November, and a chance tonight to make it eight.

The Flames go searching for a season series win this evening when the Stars pay their final visit of the regular season to Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

Calgary is 1-for-1 on their current six-game homestand, thanks to a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory Monday against Vegas that included a third-period rally and last-gasp decider.

Tonight, as they sit close to a Western Conference wild card berth (the author said, examining the standings with 60 regular-season games to play), the Flames will look to keep to their winning ways in a rubber match against a Stars team against whom they exploded for seven goals last Friday night in the Lone Star State.

Comeback wins have been the theme of the month for the locals, something goaltender Jacob Markstrom touched on his return to practice Wednesday after missing Monday’s win with an illness.

“Obviously, we’ve had a few comeback wins, (you) just trust the process and stick with the game plan,” Markstrom said. “You saw it (against) Vegas, it was 1-0 for the longest time, chances back and forth, Vladdy stood on his head and gave the team a chance to tie it up in the third.”

After an October hiccup, Head Coach Ryan Huska’s group has continued to build confidence and self-belief through November.

And one of the most important aspects to that turnaround, if you ask the bench boss, is that the team is playing a style of hockey that’s conducive to success.

“We’re much more connected, so if there is a breakdown, we have people where they should be,” Huska said Wednesday. “I think that’s a big thing.

“But I’ve also seen the work ethic and compete from them, you can probably look at the last 10 games, maybe one of them, they haven’t really been driving hard.”

It’s been a month, according to Huska, that’s seen the team learn from early mistakes.

“The one positive thing with it(about the early struggles), is how the guys have responded,” Huska commented.

“They keep pushing and working to get better, and that’s what we’re looking for.”