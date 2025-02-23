5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

1. Let's Get At 'Er

With practice after practice – after practice, after practice – Head Coach Ryan Huska figured the players would be thrilled when this week was over.

So, Blake Coleman, are you a happy guy today?

“Yep,” the winger laughed following Saturday’s dress rehearsal at WinSport. “Ready to play. Ready to play.”

As the Flames officially close the book on their mid-season ‘mini camp,’ their attention – gleefully – turns to tonight, as the NHL schedule resumes with a pivotal home date to help get their playoff push back on the right foot.

With losses in three straight (0-2-1) entering the two-week pause, the break couldn’t have come at a better time for the locals, who were battered and bruised, and could sense the finer details of their game needed attention after a frenzied stretch that saw them play 10 games in only 17 days.

To that end, practice time in the past month was virtually non-existent.

So, as much as the extended time running drills did little to satisfy their insatiable, competitive hunger, solidifying their system play, while returning to full health, has put the entire team in a better spot now than they were back on Feb. 9.

And that has everything excited about the opportunity here in the final 27 games.

“It was a good review,” Coleman said. “It was just such a good rest for us, both mentally and physically. In the end, it really was only a week off the ice, but that does give you enough time to get the engines back on. You can feel it; there’s a lot of energy and excitement and it’s nice to get a boost like this going into the last two months of the season.

“It almost brings you back to college days where you have two games on the weekend and basically have the whole week to prepare. So, I have a pretty good understanding on when to push my body and today, especially, was good to just kind of get a shorter skate, but at a higher tempo. Earlier this week our skates were a little longer and they were more cardio-type sessions.

“I've been around long enough now that I really have a good understanding of what my body needs to properly ramp up to game day.”