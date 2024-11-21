5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

1. New York Groove

They scratch.

They claw.

They're never out of games.

This year's Flames team has proven to be a tough out for just about anyone, fighting their way to a 10-6-3 record ahead of the 20th contest of the campaign, tonight on Scotiabank Saddledome ice against the Rangers.

Once is a fluke. Five times a trend.

This group's propensity for comebacks is becoming a badge of honour.

Just ask Blake Coleman, who's been around long enough - and won enough - to understand the right ingredients to cook up a hearty batch of success.

"It’s just been our recipe as of late," he said Wednesday. "I guess I could apologize to the fans at home, it’s not the most exciting hockey, but we’re piecing together wins.

"It’s the way we’re going to win, is play tight-checking; maybe that limits a little bit of the offensive upside, but we’ve been strong defensively, and gotten some really good goaltending."

Coleman recorded his first career 30-goal season in 2023-24, besting his previous personal-best point tally by 16 in the process.

His numbers have dipped slightly this year - he's on pace for 17 goals this season - but for the Texas Tiger, the points in the standings are much more important.

"I don’t really care, as long as we’re winning games," he said. "You’re getting points; that’s all that matters in this league, is climbing up the standings.

"Obviously as a forward, you want to help your team produce and maybe make it a little bit easier on yourself to win some games that aren’t 1-0, but you’re not going to sacrifice the defensive side of the game, ‘cause that’s working for us."

Head coach Ryan Huska was asked Wednesday about the comebacks, about the close games; Calgary's last eight contests - and 14 of their first 19 this season - have been decided by two goals or fewer.

The bench boss has picked up on a bit of comfortability from his group, when dealing with tense situations in close games.

"If you’re in them, like we anticipate being in them all year, it’s nothing new for us," he said Wednesday. "I kinda have sensed that a few times in third periods where ‘it is what it is, let’s just keep playing.’ For me, that is the mark of a resilient team.

"You want to play with the lead, for sure, because it’s not easy to come back, and as the season progresses and teams get a little more dialled in as we get further along, it becomes harder to come back in games.

"We want to make sure that we’re finding a way to generate some more offence, to start playing with the lead a little more than we are, for sure."

One way to generate offence: the powerplay.

It got only one crack Tuesday against the Islanders, but it cracked the code against Semyon Varlamov, thanks to a one-timer blast off the stick of Rasmus Andersson.

A vote of confidence, no doubt.

And according to forward Connor Zary, it meant a lot for the group to find a bit of light, in a facet of the game that's troubled them this season.

"That’s huge for us," he said of Tuesday's goal. "Husk talked to us before the game that our powerplay had to make a difference. We only got one opportunity, and we went out and we scored a goal.

"That’s big for us, and I think we want to carry that momentum forward."

A second straight test against New York opposition beckons tonight.

Zary and Co. would like nothing more than to exclaim, "I'm Back!"