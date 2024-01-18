5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

1. Last Time Out

Sometimes, you have no choice but to pull a rabbit out of your hat.

And this?

It was magic, alright.

Down 2-0 with 11:06 to play in front of their home fans, in a game the locals absolutely needed to keep pace in the division, there was no excuse not to clutch up and empty the tanks.

“I think I speak for a lot of us when I say that we didn’t have ‘it’ tonight. At all,” said the red-hot Blake Coleman, who kickstarted the Flames’ delirious third-period comeback with his 20th goal of the season. “But Vladdy (Dan Vladar) gave us a chance to hang around.

“This was a big game, you know? It’s a team we’re fighting with for points to claw into that wild-card picture. We talked about it in between periods, (that) we couldn’t let this slip away, no matter how we felt. So, that competitive spirit comes out of you and you just find ways to dig deep and try to get on the board.

“Good teams find ways to win on nights where you don’t have it.

“And we did that tonight.”