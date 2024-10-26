5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames look to hand the Jets their first loss of the season (5 p.m. MT/CBC)

By Ryan Dittrick
1. S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y… Night!

Gonna keep on dancing
To the rock and roll

Dancin' to the rhythm
In our heart and soul

On Saturday night
Saturday night!

If you’re like me and the Bay City Rollers help summon that invigorating 'Hockey Night' nostalgia, you might want to park yourself in front of the TV tonight.

For the 5-1-1 Flames to face off in the early slot of 5 p.m. MT is rare.

That it happens to be an all-Canadian squabble between two of the NHL's hottest clubs takes this wholesome prairie strife to a whole new level.

And you won’t want to miss it.

Brendan Parker sets the stage for Saturday's all-Canadian tilt

“One thing, we dropped our last game. So, this one becomes more important for us to make sure we're getting back on track,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “But it’s like a rivalry game, too. You always want to play your best against your rivals, and you have this situation where they're on a really good run. So, we have an opportunity to play our best game against them (tonight).”

Indeed, Priority No. 1 for the Flames is bouncing back after suffering their first regulation defeat of the campaign, 4-2, at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Flames took over in the back half of the game and gave their eastern conference counterparts everything they could handle, but a “15-minute lapse,” according to Nazem Kadri, was enough to cost them.

Jake Bean’s first as a Flame and Jonathan Huberdeau’s team-leading fourth of the year supplied the offence for the Flames, who were backstopped by Dan Vladar and his marvellous, 39-save effort.

One thing is clear:

If the Flames come out and take charge of the game, similar to how they tilted the ice in the final 30 minutes on Thursday, they could be the ones to hand the Jets their first loss of the season.

“They don't give up much and when they do, they've got a pretty good goalie back there,” said Ryan Lomberg. “For us, we're going to have to play a full 60 minutes, play the right way and be satisfied with not getting too much, because they don't give a lot up.

“It's kind of going to be like a playoff game. There's not going to be a lot of ice out there and you're going to have to make it work.

“It's a good challenge for us and we have to be ready for it.”

"This one becomes more important"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Jets are tops on the circuit with a perfect 7-0-0 record, with their latest triumph – a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken this past Thursday – providing all sorts of theatre.

Nikolaj Ehlers netted the winner at 1:26 of overtime, as the Jets recovered from blowing a two-goal lead late in regulation. Nino Niederreiter scored a pair, while Gabriel Vilardi’s first of the season supplied the rest of the Winnipeg offence. Meanwhile, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 26 shots to run his personal mark to 6-0-0, along with a .940 save percentage and a sparkling, 1.60 goals-against average.

The Jets outgunned the Kraken 36-32, but it was homeside that had the upper hand in shot quality, prompting the Winnipeg locker-room to speak more critically of this game than they have about any other to this point.

“As much as I’m disappointed (with) how we played, you still have to look at the fact that we’re doing a lot of good things to find ways to win,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel told NHL.com. “And we’ve got to bank points. If you look at the scoreboard tonight, Dallas won, (Minnesota) won … everybody in our division keeps winning, so you’ve got to keep piling up points.”

Mark Scheifele paces the Jets with 10 points (5G, 5A), while he and Kyle Connor are tied for the team goal-scoring lead. In total, Winnipeg has a half-dozen players either at or above a point-per-game: Scheifele, Connor, Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, Neal Pionk and Calgary native Josh Morrissey.

The Jets enter tonight’s game second in goals-per-game (4.43) and tied for first in goals-against per game (1.86).

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.7%
15th
Jets
42.1%
1st
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.0%
24th
Jets
83.3%
9th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
46.41%
26th
Jets
49.67%
19th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.74%
16th
Jets
45.45%
24th


3. Fast Facts

Junior Ties

MacKenzie Weegar and Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers were teammates on the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL in 2013-14. Weegar posted a career-best 59 points with 12 goals and 47 assists while Ehlers finished second on the Mooseheads in scoring with 104 points. Meanwhile, Justin Kirkland and Jets rearguard Josh Morrissey won the 2015 WHL championship with the Kelowna Rockets, a group Head Coached by Flames assistant Coach Dan Lambert. Additionally, Kirkland and Jets defenceman Haydn Fleury played midget AAA in Camrose together (2009-10) before spending a season with the U18 Notre Dame Argos together in 2011-12.

O from the D:

Coming into tonight’s game, the Flames have a league-leading seven goals scored by defenceman: Andersson (3), Weegar (3), Bean (1). The Flames finished the 2023-24 season with 52 goals from the blueline, the second-most in the league behind only the Colorado Avalanche.

"We want to be the first team to knock them off"

4. Players To Watch

Flames - Nazem Kadri

Big games call for big-game players. And Kadri – without question – gets up for these primetime billings like nobody else.

“I enjoy playing the best teams against the best players,” Kadri said Friday. “That's what brings the best out in you. We're all on the same page with that. Of course, Winnipeg comes in here, they're rolling, they're a great team, well coached, good structure. We've got to find ways to make it happen.”

Jets - Nikolaj Ehlers

The 28-year-old Dane is now in his 10th NHL season, but the opportunity he’s getting now from Coach Scott Arniel is arguably the best he’s ever had.

The winger, who could be in line for a significant raise next summer, is thriving on a line with Cole Perfetti and Vladislav Namestnikov – but is now getting a regular turn on the Jets’ top powerplay unit.

Ehlers enters tonight’s contest second in team scoring, with an impressive nine points (3G, 6A) in seven games.

Never before has Ehlers cracked the point-per-game mark over a full season (though he did come close in 2020-21, when he had 46 points in 47 games).

With the start he’s had, you’d better not bet against him.

5. Lineup Notes

The Flames were back practicing on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the forward lines and D pairs that were used, with Yegor Sharangovich (lower body) and Sam Honzek (upper body) returning as full participants.

Head Coach Ryan Huska said both remain "day-to-day."

Later on Friday, meanwhile, the Flames announced that forward Matt Coronato had been assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Forwards:

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau - Justin Kirkland - Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Sam Honzek - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

Defence:

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie

Goaltenders:

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

