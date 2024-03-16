5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

1. Do It Again

Wheel turnin’ round and round.

After a third period to remember against Vegas, the Flames will take another spin toward the win column tonight as the Canadiens visit the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets.

The 4-1 victory two nights ago was impressive; the veteran players led the way, while rookies Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato followed suit with clutch saves and an important insurance marker.

After making 28 saves in arguably his best NHL performance to date, Wolf was back on the ice Friday morning at Winsport, turning away pucks with conviction in a small-group practice.

Coronato meanwhile, put his shooting accuracy on display against the Golden Knights, but when asked what stood out about his play, Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed more toward Coronato’s determination to put himself in good spaces on the ice.

Now, against Montreal, the trick will be to duplicate the performance we saw at the ‘Dome two nights ago.

“For young guys that are trying to find their way, that’s the biggest challenge, I find,” Huska said Friday of his young players’ search for consistency. “Because there’s going to be nights where your opponent is heavier and harder to play against, and you have to find a way to play in those types of games, and there’s going to be other nights where it’s going to be fast and a little bit wide open, so you have to be consistent with how you approach your game and for younger guys, to me that’s the biggest thing.“If you want to be an NHL player, you have to do it every day.”

The Habs present a bit of a different challenge than did the Avalanche and Golden Knights during the front half of this Flames four-game homestand.