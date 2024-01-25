5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

1. Home Stretch

To a man, the Flames understand the importance of the next two games.

That stretch begins Thursday, when Calgary hosts Columbus at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

Just 120 minutes of hockey remain before the Flames will break for the annual All-Star weekend, which means the locals have only two opportunities to get back on track, and feel good about their game before taking a pause on the regular season.

Captain Mikael Backlund figures tonight’s fixture could help set the tone for the days and even weeks ahead.

“We want to finish on a really good note here next two games, go into the break with a good feeling,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a big difference going into the break being above or below .500, so these are two big games for us.”

Backlund and his mates know a lot about being in and around that .500 mark, too.

The Flames have been no lower than three games under, and no higher than three games over, since a 2-1 win in Montreal back on Nov. 14 - a stretch of 33 games.

But to get back on the positive side of the ledger, head coach Ryan Huska believes things need to tighten up against a Blue Jackets team that’s won only once in its last six tries.

“When you look at our team over the last three games, I think we’ve been very loose,” Huska said when asked Wednesday how his group can support each other better on the ice. “That’s not a great way to play for a teammate.”

Tightening things up is sure to make life easier on goaltenders Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar, both of whom have played admirably over this recent three-game blip.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the duo have combined to turn aside 17 of 19 high-danger chances over the past three contests.

During that span, Vladar has managed a .920 save percentage too, despite dealing with the second-shortest average shot distance (31.36 feet) of any goaltender in the NHL over the past week.

If clamping down, and playing as one is the goal, tonight offers up the next test.

It’s just about time to get to work.