5 Things - Flames @ Predators

2. Know Your Enemy

The Flames weren’t the only ones gnawing at a third-period deficit the other night.

Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored 16 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, as the Predators rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Bridgestone Arena.

It was the first time in franchise history the Predators have scored a game-tying and game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation.

Forsberg’s tally at 19:22 was his second of the evening, batting a puck out of mid-air at the left post, before Trenin buried a rebound with 22 ticks left on the clock to seal a Nashville victory.

“This was a big one for us," Forsberg told Emma Lingan of NashvillePredators.com. “We played well all game against a really good team on the other side. At the start of the third period, I thought we deserved to tie the game for sure, and then, obviously. it could not have happened in a better way than with that goal to win it. But I thought it was a really solid game.”

“Nobody quit for a second in our group, and we got rewarded for that,” added Trenin. “I think we battled hard, we played (well). We gave up one goal on the PK, but we played all the way through 60 minutes and we got rewarded for that.”

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Preds, who’ve won two straight after losing their previous four.

“We've had a few of those going the other way on us," Head Coach Andrew Brunette told reporters. "It was nice. Maybe the Hockey Gods kind of rewarded us.

"I'm proud of the group. ... What I really liked was that we didn't change the way we played. We had a little bit of a belief that we were going to get some looks, and we stuck to the game plan. We showed a lot of resilience there down the stretch, because we coulda, woulda, shoulda (and) missed a few chances. And sometimes when that happens, you kind of shrug your shoulders a little bit.

“But I thought we just kept going after them and staying on the puck. It was a lot of fun to see the group show some joy."

The Predators were without defencemen Luke Schenn and Ryan McDonagh, who are both out with lower-body injuries. Schenn has missed the last 16 games, while McDonaugh has missed the past seven. However, both participated in Monday’s morning skate, so a return for one or both could be near.

The team announced on Tuesday that forward Cody Glass has been placed on IR and is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.