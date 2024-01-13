5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

1. Dad Strength

Oh, what a night!

If you could bottle the type of energy and emotion that echoed through the halls of Mullett Arena Thursday, there would be no excuse not to be running through walls constantly.

After all, who doesn’t want to play well in front of their father?

Less than 10 minutes after the dads delivered one of the electric lineup read of the season, Mikael Backlund – playing in his 950th career game, passing Mark Giordano for second all-time with the Flames – got the got the party started.

And what a celebration it was.

Joy.

Revelry.

The whole lot.

Blake Coleman had a three-point (1G, 2A) period as the Flames raced out to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes. The Coyotes closed to deficit to 4-2 after 40, before Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich took over, with the latter notching the second hat-trick of his young career as part of a hair-raising 6-2 win in the desert.

Huberdeau finished with a pair of highlight-reel helpers, giving him six points (2G, 4A) on a season-high four-game point spree.