5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets

1. Last Time Out

The Flames, trailing 1-0, were pressing hard for the tying goal Wednesday in Detroit.

Like hard - as in full-court press.

And they got it off the stick of Connor Zary, who snapped a wicked wrister on the powerplay with less than three minutes to go to force overtime against the Red Wings in their second game of this four-game trip.

But with just under two to go in OT, they got tagged with a too many men penalty and Detroit would capitalize for a 2-1 victory.

After starting thos roadie with a 4-3 loss in Ottawa Monday, ther defeat was disappointing but the single point was sure better than nothing.

"I don’t think it was our best game," said captain Mikael Backlund in the dressing room, before heading to the airport for a flight to Columbus. "I didn’t think we got, until the third, really, some pressure. We can play better than we did tonight. But it was a tight game until the end. We got a big point. To get a point when you don’t play well, it’s big. But we’ve lost too many on the road now, it’s time to win a road game."

Zary's powerplay marker marked the fifth straight game the team has scored at least one goal while on the man advantage, as the team has enjoyed a breakthrough in that department.

"I thought it was a hard game, both ways," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "Again, a typical game for us, there wasn’t a lot of room on the ice, I’m happy the guys stuck with it. We’ve talked a lot about our powerplay, and now we’re talking about it in a positive way, so that was a big goal for us tonight."

Huska was asked about Zary's progession this season as he continues to be one of the Flames' most dominant players on the ice, night-in and night-out.

"I think that’s the hope with all your young players, that they’re going to watch some of the older guys around them, and they’re going to take steps along the way," said Huska. "That’s part of our job as a staff, is to make sure they develop, and it’s part of the player’s job to make sure they’re putting in the work, and Connor has done that this year. His game has taken steps. It keeps getting harder as the season goes on, so it’s going to be a really good challenge for him to keep improving."

This is the first time the Flames will play the Blue Jackets since former Flame and Columbus star Johnny Gaudreau was killed, along with his brother Matthew, in an accident this summer while they were riding their bikes.

It will be a emotional day for many of Gaudreau's former teammates - including Rasmus Andersson, Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman, along with the team's staff.