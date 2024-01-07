5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

1. Last Time Out

Jacob Markstrom was, yet again, brilliant.

He made 39 saves Saturday against the Flyers in Philly – including 22 in the second period alone – but the Flames fell 3-2 to the homeside in a matinee tilt, ending a three-game win streak.

Markstrom has a save percentage north of .930 in his last seven starts since returning from injury.

“He's been a brick wall for us,” said Mackenzie Weegar, who scored for the Flames. “He's a leader for us, he's so positive. That game, I think, could've gotten a little out of hand if he wasn't there for us tonight. The whole time that he's come back, he's been outstanding for us and we was definitely our best player tonight.”

More on Weegar below in Players To Watch.

Jonathan Huberdeau also tallied for Calgary, his second goal in his last three outings, and boy was it a beauty. The forward is now 11 games away from hitting 800 in his career.

Calgary had beat the Flyers on New Year’s Eve to start their run of Ws, following it up with victories over the Wild (3-1) and Predators (6-3) to start this four-game road jaunt.

There was no time to dwell on the defeat, though, as the team hopped a plane to Chicago where they will play the second half of back-to-back matinees against the Blackhawks Sunday.

“You've got to leave it behind," said head coach Ryan Huska after the loss. "We have another game tomorrow, we want to come home with a really solid road record on this trip. It's a really important game for us so we have to turn our attention to Chicago.”

This is the first of three meetings this season between the Flames and Blackhawks.