Winning Streak Snapped

Flames fall 3-2 to Flyers despite Markstrom's heroics

markstrom
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Flames kicked off their three-game winning streak with a victory over the Flyers on New Year's Eve at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It ended Saturday in a tough 3-2 loss to those same Flyers in Philly.

Jacob Markstrom was absolutely magnificient, making 39 saves as the Flames were heavily outshot on the afternoon, while Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary, who fell back to .500 at 17-17-5.

Markstrom has been simply sensational since being sidelined for seven games with a hand injury, sporting a scintillating .937 save percentage in his six starts since then prior to the tilt.

Watch the highlights from Saturday's matinee in Philly

Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny would score the shorthanded game-winner early in the third period in what was a feisty and spirited affair in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Flames appeared to tie it up with just over six minutes to go but Connor Zary was called for an interference penalty on Nick Seeler in front of the Flyers net before the puck went in.

No goal - and the Flyers got a powerplay, their sixth of the night.

The Flames had a few looks early in the tilt: Rasmus Andersson connecting on a cross-ice backdoor pass with Yegor Sharangovich that was denied. Not long after, Nazem Kadri dangled and put the puck through the legs of former Calgary Hitmen blueliner Egor Zamula, then fed Martin Pospisil, but Flyers netminder Carter Hart stood tall.

Andersson would also make an excellent play to get his stick on the puck to break up a 3-on-1 Flyers rush prior to the midway point of the frame.

Kadri drew two tripping penalties later in the period, the Flames getting some chances but Markstrom stealing the show on both, when he stopped two, 2-on-1 shorthanded chances – one on each of the minors.

He first stoned Konecny, who held onto it on the odd-man rush before snapping a wrister, then he stopped the rebound attempt by Seeler from a tight angle.

On the second Philly man-up, he flashed the leather to deny Scott Laughton, who also opted to hold and take the shoot from the left-wing side at full gallop.

The shots favoured the homeside by one - 9-8 - after 20 minutes.

Markstrom picked up where he left off in the second, absolutely robbing Konecny’s one-timer attempt in the slot less than a minute in.

Huberdeau would score his second goal in the last three games when Pospisil sent a pass that Kadri tipped up to him sending him in on a breakaway and with Owen Tippett in his backpocket harassing him, he went forehand, backhand and then back to the forehand to put it over the blocker of Hart just 1:55 into the second period.

Huberdeau breaks in alone and scores an absolute dandy

The Flyers would tie it up at 4:15, Markstrom making a left pad stop on Scott Walker’s point shot, but Morgan Frost was right there on the doorstep to grab the rebound as it sat in the bluepaint and put it home.

Weegar restored the lead at 9:13 following a lengthy Flames possession that hemmed the Flyers in their zone. The blueliner had a point shot blocked and then – with Mikael Backlund up manning the point in his sted – he snuck in on the backdoor side and grabbed a rebound a deposited a backhand.

Weegar sneaks in from the point and chips a backhand past Hart

On an odd play that had a lengthy review, Lindholm was given two minors - elbowing and roughing - after his hit on Cam York by the Flyers bench, followed by a fighting major when Joel Farabee grabbed Lindholm and the two had a quick tussle. Farabee got the instigator giving the homeside a two-minute advantage when the dust settled but Calgary killed it off. 

Markstrom showed off more heroics after that, slamming the door on Sean Couturier who was alone by the left post and walked out and tried and jam one by him, then stopping Cam Atkinson on a 2-on-1 give-and-go play.

Couturier, though, would tie it up when he grabbed the rebound of a missed point shot and tucked it past Markstrom on the powerplay with 3:54 to go in the second.

Former Flames Garnet Hathaway was sent to the box for roughing after crashing into the crease following a shot less than two minutes into the third, but it was Konecny winning the race for a puck that was cleared out of the Philly zone and swooping across the ice on a breakaway, putting it farside under Markstrom’s arm.

Markstrom's magnificent day continues

The Lineup:

The trios and d-pairs to start the tilt in Philly:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"It's a tough loss for us"

"We hung in there and we stuck (together) as a team"

"Jacob was the reason why this game was close"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 24, PHI 42

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, PHI 1-6

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, PHI 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, PHI 23

Hits: CGY 11, PHI 20

Takeaways: CGY 4, PHI 6

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Flyers 06.01.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Philly. Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames have a quick turnaround, flying to Chicago where they face the Blackhawks at 1 p.m. MT on Sunday (TV: Sportsnet, Radio: The Fan960). They host the Senators Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome (7 p.m., click for tickets) before heading right back out for another two-game road set in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

