Winning Streak Snapped

Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny would score the shorthanded game-winner early in the third period in what was a feisty and spirited affair in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Flames appeared to tie it up with just over six minutes to go but Connor Zary was called for an interference penalty on Nick Seeler in front of the Flyers net before the puck went in.

No goal - and the Flyers got a powerplay, their sixth of the night.

The Flames had a few looks early in the tilt: Rasmus Andersson connecting on a cross-ice backdoor pass with Yegor Sharangovich that was denied. Not long after, Nazem Kadri dangled and put the puck through the legs of former Calgary Hitmen blueliner Egor Zamula, then fed Martin Pospisil, but Flyers netminder Carter Hart stood tall.

Andersson would also make an excellent play to get his stick on the puck to break up a 3-on-1 Flyers rush prior to the midway point of the frame.

Kadri drew two tripping penalties later in the period, the Flames getting some chances but Markstrom stealing the show on both, when he stopped two, 2-on-1 shorthanded chances – one on each of the minors.

He first stoned Konecny, who held onto it on the odd-man rush before snapping a wrister, then he stopped the rebound attempt by Seeler from a tight angle.

On the second Philly man-up, he flashed the leather to deny Scott Laughton, who also opted to hold and take the shoot from the left-wing side at full gallop.

The shots favoured the homeside by one - 9-8 - after 20 minutes.

Markstrom picked up where he left off in the second, absolutely robbing Konecny’s one-timer attempt in the slot less than a minute in.

Huberdeau would score his second goal in the last three games when Pospisil sent a pass that Kadri tipped up to him sending him in on a breakaway and with Owen Tippett in his backpocket harassing him, he went forehand, backhand and then back to the forehand to put it over the blocker of Hart just 1:55 into the second period.