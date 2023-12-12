5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

1. Last Time Out

They got the start they wanted.

But not the finish.

The Flames had one of their strongest first periods of the season on Saturday in a matinee tilt with the Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome, getting a goal late in the opening stanza from Yegor Sharangovich to lead 1-0 after 20 minutes.

But Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt would score in the second period, and Alexander Holtz would add another at 8:59 of the third as New Jersey skated to a 4-2 victory.

Nazem Kadri scored to bring Calgary back within one with just over five minutes to go but Hischier would pot an empty-net marker to seal the deal.

"We finally got the start we were looking for, I don’t think we could have played a better first period, I thought we controlled the play," said Blake Coleman. "To only come out of it with a 1-0 lead, probably should have been more. Great start to the second period, couple missed opportunities early in the second.

"They’ve got talented players, if you let a team hang around when they’re not feeling their best, they can make you pay later in the game; that’s what happened."