Denied By Devils

Nico Hischier scored twice, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves as the Devils got past the Flames 4-2 Saturday in the first of two NextGen Series games at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The visitors scored a pair of second-period goals, then held on in the final frame to deny the Flames a second straight win on home ice.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri both found the back of the net for the locals, who closed out their six-game homestand with a 3-3-0 record.

Calgary started the game on the front foot, forcing Vanecek into a series of early tests including a high-danger opportunity from Blake Coleman in the opening minute.

Vanecek padded away a Mikael Backlund chance from in tight before getting a glove off a slapper from Andrew Mangiapane seven-and-a-half minutes into the game, after the Flames forward found himself on a partial break after accepting a crisp stretch pass from MacKenzie Weegar at the Devils blue line.

Calgary kept up the pressure as the period continued, both in terms of puck pursuit and physicality, accented by a crushing check by Mangiapane on New Jersey blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler at the 11-minute mark.

The Devils earned the first man-advantage opportunity of the contest with just over two minutes to play in the opening frame, forcing Calgary netminder Dustin Wolf into his best save of the period with 1:12 remaining on the clock.

Wolf coolly snagged a wrist shot from Jack Hughes after the Devils centre danced through the Flames defence and found himself free in the left-wing circle.

With time winding down in the opening frame, the hosts broke the deadlock. Sharangovich gathered a Coleman clearance in the neutral-zone while gliding backwards, then pivoted into the New Jersey end on a short-handed breakaway.

The ex-Devil deked out his former teammate Vanecek with a nifty move at the edge of the crease, then lifted a backhand into the top corner for his sixth goal of the campaign.