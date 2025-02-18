4 Nations Face-Off Recap - 17.02.25

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson helped Sweden finish their participation at the 4 Nations Face-Off on a winning note, as his side knocked off the host United States squad 2-1 Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

The Swedes got first-period goals from Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt - erasing an early deficit - while netminder Samuel Ersson turned aside 31 shots to secure the victory in goal.

Andersson, who did not dress in either of Sweden’s overtime setbacks to Canada and Finland earlier in the tournament, logged 13:17 of ice-time in his tournament debut, all while rotating defensive partners between Jonas Brodin, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Ekholm.

The Flames blueliner finished the contest with a game-high five blocked shots, and was tied among his side’s defence colleagues with four shot attempts, including a hard one-timer from the point that tested American netminder Jake Oettinger’s right pad in the third period.

The game marked Andersson’s first-ever appearance with Sweden’s men’s national team, and his first national call-up for a major tournament since he participated in the 2013 IIHF U18 World Championship.

This NHL season, the 28-year-old has collected 21 points (8G, 13A) from the Calgary blueline, and last month, Andersson skated in his 500th career NHL contest, all with the Flames.

He was the lone Calgary skater to take part in the tournament.

The 4 Nations Face-Off concludes Thursday when Canada and the United States square off in the championship game in Boston.

The Flames' next action comes Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome, when they play host to the Sharks at 6 p.m. MT.