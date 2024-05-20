We Play Her Way Participants Take Their Ice Hockey Skills to the Street

As a longtime Ducks S.C.O.R.E Program partner, Fullerton School District made the commitment to offer the WE PLAY HER WAY sessions available to Richman Elementary students as an afterschool program by providing bus transportation for the girls to and from the rink each week.

After completing the LEARN HER WAY session, Aubrie and her classmates moved on to the program’s second eight-week session, PLAY HER WAY, where the on-ice instruction advances to include two one-hour sessions per week of basic hockey skills and gameplay scenarios in alignment with USA Hockey’s American Development Model (ADM). Participants’ registration fee includes a voucher for a full set of new hockey gear.

Once Aubrie began learning some basic puck and stick handling skills, she fell in love with the sport even more.

“I love to score goals, and I enjoy skating around and jumping over obstacles,” Aubrie said. “My balance and my skills are a lot better.”

Aubrie’s classmate Zoe Macias was also excited to learn how to skate and play hockey.

“What I really enjoy about the second session (PLAY HER WAY) is the obstacles we go through and learning how to skate backwards and scoring goals,” Zoe said. “I love trying new things and using my body.”

For Tamayo, having the gear and transportation provided by the Ducks and Fullerton School District for Aubrie has made all the difference.

“They take (the students) and bring them back, and I just pick her up from school,” Tamayo said. “It’s a great opportunity, especially being able to get the free gear. We can’t afford that extra cost, so I appreciate that a lot.”

Richman Elementary PE teacher Art Villasenor serves as the afterschool program aide that accompanies the girls to rink each session, and from the first week of WE PLAY HER WAY, he could see their interest in learning to play hockey.

“The girls are energized, they’re excited, and they’re eager to get there,” Villasenor said. “They want to be on the ice right away.”

Villasenor is also the assistant coach for Richman’s fourth grade street hockey team through the Ducks S.C.O.R.E Street Hockey Program, an initiative that utilizes physical education curriculum and street hockey equipment provided for free to participating schools as a way to introduce the sport. The program reaches more than 11,000 students across Southern California annually.

Villasenor quickly learned one of the benefits of having his students participate in the WE PLAY HER WAY program is that several of those same girls were inspired to play for Richman’s street hockey team – and they all brought their ice hockey skills with them.

“The ice hockey inspired me to do street hockey because I was really in love with hockey,” said Richman fourth grader Mia Acosta. “So I tried out for the street hockey and I got in. It’s really fun. I really like WE PLAY HER WAY because it inspired me to be a part of hockey.”

Added Richman classmate Delilah Coronel, “I was first interested in ice hockey because I love ice skating and I love hockey, and so I thought, why don’t I just play ice hockey? And now I also get to help my other teammates in playing the street hockey games.”

As part of Fullerton School District, Richman’s fourth grade street hockey team participates in the district’s annual Fullerton Street Hockey Tournament where they play against other Fullerton elementary teams in preparation for the Ducks S.C.O.R.E Shootout Street Hockey Tournament held each spring at Honda Center.