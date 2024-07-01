Ducks Announce 2024 Development Camp Details

The five-day Development Camp will feature Ducks prospects participating in on-ice skating and skills, and off-ice strength and conditioning and leadership development sessions conducted by the organization’s coaches (both Anaheim and San Diego Gulls) and player development staff.

Lady Ducks Head Coach and Hockey Director Kristi Kehoe will join Development Camp as a Guest Coach. Kehoe, has more than 28 years of playing and coaching experience. Kehoe has been the Director of Player Development for USA Hockey's New England District for nine years, served as Associate Head Coach at Lindenwood University along with assisting China’s team at the 2018 IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship. She played collegiate hockey at Northeastern University where she was the Huskies' leading scorer in three of her four seasons.

All Ducks prospects at camp will receive a personally tailored nutritional recommendation and be tested for strength thresholds, range of movement and aerobic capacity. Away from the rink, players will have opportunities to attend a cooking workshop and receive leadership training from new San Diego Gulls head coach Matt McIlvane.

Players attending Development Camp will also help the club host a street hockey clinic at an Anaheim Family YMCA summer camp Tuesday, July 2. The session will take place at Westmont Elementary, a S.C.O.R.E. partner school, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., introducing more than 100 Anaheim students ages 4-12 to street hockey. The Ducks and Anaheim Family YMCA partnered in 2022 to start a street hockey league at the Anaheim Family YMCA community complex, with seasons running year-round.

Please note, the majority of the camp itinerary from July 1-5 consists of off-ice workouts, and skating and skills development on the ice (no traditional practices or scrimmages). Development Camp is open to the public and free of charge. Times will be posted by the club the day prior via AnaheimDucks.com and the .