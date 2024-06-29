Ducks Select Right Wing Burnevik 182nd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25_ADHC_DraftPick_1920x1080_Burnevik

The Ducks have selected right wing Austin Burnevik with the 182nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Burnevik, 19 (1/3/05), led the Madison Capitals of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in scoring and goals, posting 40-31=71 points with 24 PIM and a +21 rating in 61 games this season. The Ham Lake, Minn. native ranked second among USHL skaters in goals and tied for seventh in points. He also scored twice (2-0=2) in three USHL playoff games. In 125 career USHL games with Madison and the USNTDP Juniors, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound right wing has earned 53-43=96 points with 42 PIM.

News Feed

Ducks Select Center Blais 100th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Defenseman Smith 79th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Procyszyn 68th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Winger Masse 66th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Center Pettersson 35th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

'He Can Play Any Type of Game': Verbeek on Ducks First-Round Picks

Ducks Select Solberg 23rd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Sennecke Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Own Third and 31st Picks, Nine Total Selections in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Unveil Brand Evolution with New Logo and Jerseys

Picking Third: Recent History of the Number Three Selection

'One of the Most Interesting Decisions in the Draft': Experts Predict Ducks Third Overall Pick

Ducks Name Clune Assistant Coach

NHL Draft Preview with Assistant GM Martin Madden

Ducks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Ducks of Tomorrow: Goalie Prospect Update with Coach Sudarshan Maharaj

Gauthier Named 2024 Bob Johnson Award Winner

Ducks of Tomorrow: Defense Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson