Ducks Select Right Wing Burnevik 182nd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected right wing Austin Burnevik with the 182nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Burnevik, 19 (1/3/05), led the Madison Capitals of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in scoring and goals, posting 40-31=71 points with 24 PIM and a +21 rating in 61 games this season. The Ham Lake, Minn. native ranked second among USHL skaters in goals and tied for seventh in points. He also scored twice (2-0=2) in three USHL playoff games. In 125 career USHL games with Madison and the USNTDP Juniors, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound right wing has earned 53-43=96 points with 42 PIM.