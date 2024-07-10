Ducks, Fullerton School District Launch Free Summer Hockey Program

The Anaheim Ducks in collaboration with the Fullerton School District announce the launch of the Encore Learn to Play program, a new summer hockey program, free of charge for local students grades 3 through 6 enrolled in the Encore Expanded Learning Program.

The Encore Learn to Play program, supported by the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program, will welcome over 40 students who will have the opportunity to try ice hockey for the first time. The co-educational program will feature five on-ice sessions throughout the month of July at The Rinks - Anaheim ICE.

The Anaheim Ducks and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation are committed to supporting educational and athletic opportunities for children in the community. This collaboration with the Fullerton School District is a testament to Ducks dedication to positively impact students' lives in the local community. The Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation and Education) program, established in 2005, aims to positively impact youth in local schools and hockey communities throughout Southern California. The S.C.O.R.E. program uses the sport of hockey to teach educational themes, encourage healthy and active living, reinforce the importance of positive character building and reward youth for their dedication to pursuing academic excellence. Through its initiatives, S.C.O.R.E. has impacted over 65,000 students annually, providing educators with viable alternatives to costly programming.

For more information about the Anaheim Ducks “Learn to Play” program, click here.