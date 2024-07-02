Ducks Acquire Defenseman Dumoulin from Seattle for 2026 Fourth-Round Pick

DUMOULIN_WEB

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Dumoulin, 32 (9/6/91), helped Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He has appeared in 626 career NHL games with Seattle (2023-24) and Pittsburgh (2013-23), recording 25-130=155 points with a +96 rating and 166 penalty minutes (PIM). He has also collected 4-21=25 points with a +6 rating in 81 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

In 2023-24 with the Kraken, Dumoulin earned 6-10=16 points with a +3 rating and 20 penalty minutes (PIM), setting a single-season career high in goals to rank third among Kraken defensemen. The 6-4, 207-pound blueliner ranks tied for 15th among all NHL defensemen with a +89 rating the last six seasons (since 2018-19). He set single-season career highs in points (1-24=25) and assists in 82 games with the Penguins in 2022-23, his seventh-consecutive season he averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Prior to his professional career, Dumoulin collected 11-72=83 points in 123 NCAA games at Boston College from 2009-12. Selected by Carolina in the second round (51st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, the Biddeford, Maine native helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2011 World Junior Championship.

