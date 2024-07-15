Ducks Sign Winger Nesterenko to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Ducks have signed left wing Nikita Nesterenko to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Nesterenko, 22 (9/10/01), has scored two goals (2-0=2) in 12 career NHL contests with Anaheim, including his first NHL goal March 25, 2023 vs. St. Louis. In 2023-24 with the Ducks, Nesterenko scored one goal in three appearances.

Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the 6-2, 194-pound forward scored 16-21=37 points with a +6 rating and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 70 games last season as a rookie with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among Gulls leaders, he ranked fourth in goals, while he led San Diego rookie skaters in scoring, goals and assists.

In 93 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2020-23, Nesterenko collected 28-49=77 points with a +25 rating and 86 PIM. He scored 13-21=34 points in 36 games with Boston College (Hockey East) in 2022-23 as a junior, setting single-season career highs in points, goals and assists. Among Boston College leaders, he co-led in assists, ranked second in points, and was tied for second in goals and plus/minus. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2020-21 after scoring 8-11=19 points with a +12 rating and 18 PIM in 24 games.