Ducks Sign Winger Nesterenko to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

NESTER_WEB 2

The Ducks have signed left wing Nikita Nesterenko to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Nesterenko, 22 (9/10/01), has scored two goals (2-0=2) in 12 career NHL contests with Anaheim, including his first NHL goal March 25, 2023 vs. St. Louis. In 2023-24 with the Ducks, Nesterenko scored one goal in three appearances.

Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the 6-2, 194-pound forward scored 16-21=37 points with a +6 rating and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 70 games last season as a rookie with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among Gulls leaders, he ranked fourth in goals, while he led San Diego rookie skaters in scoring, goals and assists.

In 93 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2020-23, Nesterenko collected 28-49=77 points with a +25 rating and 86 PIM. He scored 13-21=34 points in 36 games with Boston College (Hockey East) in 2022-23 as a junior, setting single-season career highs in points, goals and assists. Among Boston College leaders, he co-led in assists, ranked second in points, and was tied for second in goals and plus/minus. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2020-21 after scoring 8-11=19 points with a +12 rating and 18 PIM in 24 games.

News Feed

Ducks Sign Defenseman LaCombe to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks, Fullerton School District Launch Free Summer Hockey Program

Ducks Sign Regenda to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Third Overall Pick Sennecke to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Sign First-Round Pick Solberg to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Acquire Forward Fabbri and a Conditional 2025 Fourth-Round Pick from Detroit 

Ducks Sign Right Wing Meyer to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

'Whatever the Team Needs Me to Do': Ducks Add Veteran Defenseman Dumoulin

Ducks Sign Harkins to Two-Year Contract

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Dumoulin from Seattle for 2026 Fourth-Round Pick

Ducks 2024-25 Schedule Announced

Ducks Sign Leason, Vaakanainen to One-Year Contracts

Home Opener is October 16 vs. Utah at Honda Center

Ducks Announce 2024 Development Camp Details

'He's a Special Player': AGM Madden Details Ducks 2024 Draft Picks

Ducks Select Right Wing Burnevik 182nd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Blais 100th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Defenseman Smith 79th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft