Ducks Sign Harkins to Two-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed center Jansen Harkins to a two-year contract through the 2025-26 NHL season.

Harkins, (5/23/97), has appeared in 199 career NHL games across five seasons with Pittsburgh (2023-24) and Winnipeg (2019-23), collecting 13-18=31 points. He has also recorded one goal in four career Stanley Cup Playoff contests with the Jets.

The 6-2, 197-pound forward split the 2023-24 season between Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, earning four points (0-4=4) in 45 NHL games with the Penguins and 5-7=12 points in 14 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Penguins. He was claimed on waivers by Pittsburgh from Winnipeg prior to the 2023-24 season.

Harkins was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (47th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, setting AHL career highs in points (25-25=50) in 44 games with Manitoba goals (25), assists (25), points (50) and was plus-11 in 44 games with Manitoba, leading the Moose in goals and was second in points. He also recorded a point per game average in 2019-20 with Manitoba, earning 7-24=31 points in 30 games while being named an AHL All-Star.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Harkins has registered 57-87=144 points with a +24 rating and 138 PIM in 214 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Manitoba. Harkins earned 75-167=242 points in 275 career Western Hockey League games with the Prince George Cougars from 2012-17.