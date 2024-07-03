'Whatever the Team Needs Me to Do': Ducks Add Veteran Defenseman Dumoulin

The Ducks added their first new piece to the 2024-25 puzzle Tuesday afternoon, acquiring defenseman Brian Dumoulin from Seattle in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh and a veteran of 626 NHL games, Dumoulin adds another experienced presence to an Anaheim blue line stocked full of youth.

"I'm excited to join the Ducks," Dumoulin said on a call with media after the trade. "I've had a few [Ducks players] reach out to me. I talked with Pat Verbeek. It's definitely still fresh, but I'm looking forward to getting to know the team more."

Before signing a two-year deal with Seattle last summer, Dumoulin spent the first 10 years of his pro career in Pittsburgh, ultimately becoming a crucial part of the Penguins defensive corps.

Dumoulin averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per night in each of his last seven seasons with Pittsburgh and ranks fifth all-time in games played by Penguins blueliners. Upon his departure, beat writer Josh Yohe of The Athletic called Dumoulin "a quiet giant" and potentially the

"I think one of the biggest things about my game is just consistency," Dumoulin said. "I think there's not a lot of highs and lows to my game. I just I try to bring the same game every night, whether that be playing defensively, playing with the lead or just using my hockey IQ to just put me in good spots. Make subtle plays and try to make really good breakouts that are clean so forwards can create an odd-man rush and have time and space. I try to keep it off the walls and just try to make plays. So I do a lot of little subtleties that I hope adds up to winning and I try to bring to be as consistent as I can so my teammates can rely on me every night."

The former Boston College Eagle is known for his consistent defensive play but scored a career-best six goals last season and had a personal-best 24 assists the year prior.

"It's definitely something I can add and it depends on roles," Dumoulin said. "It's whatever the team needs me to do. Depending on the matchups I'm facing, I try to be a little more versatile...It's when the timing is right. I'm not a guy that's going to lead the rush, but I like to join it, find openings and be available for my teammates."

That reliability on both ends will certainly be an asset to Anaheim's young defenders, as Olen Zellweger, Jackson LaCombe and Tristan Luneau all look to establish themselves as full-time NHLers.

"I wouldn't say I'm overly vocal or anything like that," Dumoulin said. "I just try to go about my business, prepare every day, try to get better and have fun, enjoy every minute of it. I want to be myself the best I can with this group and try to bring what I can to play winning hockey."

So while Dumoulin's consistent standard won't change when he arrives in Orange County, one thing will. He's worn #8 for his whole career but will have something new when the Ducks take the ice in San Jose on Oct. 12th.