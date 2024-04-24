Verbeek, Cronin Recap Ducks Season, Address Team's Future Plans

On the team's future

I'm looking to make improvements to the team. Certainly I feel really comfortable right now. We're going to get another draft under our belt. Obviously it's another potentially really high pick for the draft. So I feel really comfortable where our organization is from a depth standpoint and I feel comfortable with the progress that our young players have made. Even with the veteran leadership, we're in a good spot and I want to start to make a push, a strong push to where we're competing and we're in the conversation and making the playoffs next year.

On goaltending

Ultimately, I think we're going to come to a point to where we've got to win hockey games and it's going to become competitive. It's a situation where whoever's playing the best could be taking the net. We're kind of getting close to that spot right now.

Obviously Dostal played a lot of games, probably more than I would've envisioned when he got here, but I think now we're in a good spot. We have two goaltenders that can play equally well and now it's going to be, I think a really good thing in the sense to where there's competition within the lineup and that's going to bring out the best in everyone and our team.

On John Gibson

He's a professional, shows up every day to work. I've got no issues with Gibson and his compete, his professionalism as a player. Obviously we're all in the same place. We all want to win. So I think that's our main goal together is we want to get to a spot where we win.

Greg Cronin

On what he learned in his first season as an NHL head coach

I am always trying to learn things. I am an observer. I obviously have my principles and my standards, my coaching ideology that I think allowed me to get hired here, but the observation part of it is to see how they are received by the staff and by the players. I don't think you can be blind to that. Your message is only as strong as the reception from the messenger or whatever you want to call them. The message, it's funny, I was watching a thing on Nick Saban in Alabama when he got there like 15 years ago and obviously he had tremendous success at LSU and then he was with the Dolphins, and his big message is about getting better every day. I know it's kind of cliche-ish, but he's very passionate about it and the measurability is driven by the detail and the execution. Without taking that word for word from him, that's my style - try and motivate people to get better every day. I try to coach to a championship level. You may not have the pieces or the talent to win at a championship level, but try and coach up to that standard.

And in a lot of ways I learned quite a bit about the individuals on the team and who could respond to different messages. I think in the messaging, the consistency was there in terms of the standard we wanted to play to and the controllable piece of it, the effort part of it and the compete. The ability to actually execute it shift to shift was an interesting journey.

I learned a lot about those things and we just had player interviews. The players shared with me their journey this year with me, with the coaching staff and the challenges they experienced playing in a new culture where there was a visible standard that was being promoted every day. Before the season started, I told Pat this, wins, losses, ties, I can't tell you exactly what it's going to translate to, but I will tell you there's definitely going to be transparency in what we're doing here and the players will know exactly where they stand in terms of that measurement.

On consistency in messaging

You want wins now. You want the results right now. And it's not like a two plus two is four for math and player development. It's not that accurate. There's a great thing Urban Meyers used to say about the human element. He said humans are limited by laziness, selfishness and a lack of discipline. That was part of his mantra when he was at Florida. I think you can say that about human behavior in all aspects of life, particularly when you're pursuing goals. I can say with confidence that 95% of the time our guys competed hard.

Now did they compete as hard as I wanted them to or we wanted them to as a staff all the time? No, I mean again, that's part of that human element. Why wasn't it there all the time?

I do know that we're in a situation where there's a lot of young players and their habits have to be dialed in. Some of those habits are like preparation for games, like how they're preparing, how they're visualizing, how they're absorbing pre-game information. A lot of that's maturity.

Where does the coach step out of that coaching role and allow them to figure that on their own? That's part of it. And then the other part of it is what's the older group doing? What's the leadership group doing to help them prepare themselves to win a game, to play the best they can for a game?

I'll give you an example. If I'm a centerman, I'm going to take a face-off. I better know who the other four centermen are on the other team and what shots they are. There were times guys didn't know and that to me is not that they're lazy, they don't have discipline or they're selfish, it's just that they didn't think of it, they weren't aware of it. And that's where you hope that the leadership group is. Once they're aware of it, they're reminding those players on those things that you have to do to put yourself in the best position to be successful on that night.

On Frank Vatrano

Frankie's a low maintenance person and player. He's 30 years old. He's got a wife, he's got a kid and he's passed through that development phase that all of our young guys are going through now. He's been through organizations where they expect to win. The Boston Bruins had a profound effect on him in terms of leadership, accountability, standard-bearing and doing everything to an extraordinary habit within the concept of team they play. He played with Chara, with Bergeron, Marchand and Krejci, so those guys left a huge impression on him. That's why he is low maintenance.

So when you're asking him a question about what happened in a specific play, particularly during the game, his answer is basically a reflection of that experience. He's also a very competitive person, so he's never going to negotiate or compromise his competitive nature. I think for anybody that watches the games, that's expressed in the way he forechecks, the way he backchecks, the way he blocks shots and the way he kills penalties. That's in his DNA.

Now whether he had that when he was playing at UMass-Amherst or not, I don't know. I didn't see him then, but I'm guessing he did because he's an undrafted player. Somebody saw that in him and thought those qualities would translate into a useful NHL asset and that's what he's played himself up to. His shot is obviously his biggest offensive weapon and he was deployed in situations on lines and on the power play with [assistant coach Newell Brown], that he could use that shot.

On Trevor Zegras

Z is in that sweet spot. He's like third or fourth year in the league right now. This year was a brutal year for him. He got injured, he missed a bunch of games early, comes back and breaks his ankle. He had a lot of adversity. I do think, and I said this back in October when he came to training camp late, the messaging for me was about, 'Hey, your offense is always going to be there. You got a super IQ on the ice, you make plays, but your focus on defense has to be equally as invested as your offensive focus.' And he tried. He did what we asked him to do. I think analytically, he did a really good job those first 10 or 12 games, whatever it was. He wasn't getting the points, but I was really impressed with his compete level and I was impressed with his defensive details.

So comes back and the poor guy breaks his ankle. Now he's behind the eight ball again. It's an 11 week absence. And then he comes out and again, I thought he was terrific. I don't know how many games he played until the end of the season, but he was visible. I think he probably had close to a point a game if I'm just thinking out loud. His plus-minus was good. So he did a lot of things that I think reflect a lot of growth as a person and as a player and I'm really excited for him. I'm excited to see how he works off of this in the fall.

On accountability

I always say when you have a really good team, you need less of the coaches and more of the leaders. We're not at that point yet.

Now [another reporter] was asking what did I learn? I learned that sometimes my message can be really harsh and I can be blunt, and we've talked about this in different [press conferences].

Some people, it doesn't matter how old they are, some people don't like blunt messages. Some people prefer it done in a more gentler, private manner. I don't know that until I actually hit them with a blunt message. So my philosophy is you can always pull back, right? You can be blunt early and then you can pull back. So in terms of the messaging, did I remind them? Yes, there's a number of ways to remind people. One is my philosophy is you remind them right away with a blunt message...It's up to them how they receive it, but the message comes from me directly and then there's a response. If the response is a positive response, then they continue to play and they learn.

Everything I ever say is about the team. This is great for the team and your behavior's got to reflect a team first behavior. So I try to take myself out it and put them in a position to analyze their behavior based upon the team. If I had done some things differently this year, maybe after the first blunt message I would've just [benched] guys. I would've sat them out and I would've said, 'this isn't working and you just need to sit, watch a few shifts and gather some information while you sit there.' I didn't do that probably enough, but I did do it. I think Z got benched early in Columbus and I think he was awesome about it. He was terrific.

And I talked to the team again later on in the season about that dynamic. What's the best way to exhibit change? You probably didn't even notice, but some guys sat a few shifts at a time and I did it just to remind them that this has to be an exercise in doing what's right for the team. The other issue about locker room management, it's a good issue. We don't have a captain. We have some alternates they rotate through. I think we need to have a captain. We need to find a leadership group that can hold teammates accountable to these standards that I spoke to earlier. And there's a lot of different ways to do it. It's not about yelling and screaming or confronting and that type of thing. Sometimes it's just a message of we can't do it this way. This is not acceptable.