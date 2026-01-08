Top Local Chefs Unite for 25th Annual Dux in Tux  Presented by Honda Sunday, Jan. 11

The Ducks will host the 25th annual Dux in Tux presented by Honda Sunday, Jan. 11 at Honda Center. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the welcome reception, followed by dinner and programming starting at 6:30 p.m. Dedicated to raising funds for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the sold-out event will feature Anaheim Ducks players, coaches and broadcasters as “sous chefs” partnered with a dedicated group of Southern California’s finest chefs & restaurants each serving a unique dining experience for 14 guests.

With an expected attendance of over 450 guests, supporters will enjoy an evening of stellar food and great company, while raising funds for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, which facilitates programs such as Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education), Learn to Play and inclusive hockey programs.

Over 30 local chefs participating in Dux in Tux will create a distinctive dinner menu for their individual tables, including a multi-course meal, wine and cocktail pairings and themed tablescapes (complete list of participants included below). Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with Ducks players, coaches and broadcasters while they assist chefs in meal preparation tableside.

As part of the dinner program, Anaheim Ducks in-game hosts Ally Kay and DJ JoJo Maestrado will welcome guests and emcee the event leading into the live auction featuring exclusive packages and experiences available for bidding. Upon conclusion of the event, parting gifts for the evening will be provided courtesy of Premium Seating at Honda Center.

Fans who are unable to attend Dux in Tux presented by Honda can bid on silent auction items beginning Monday, Jan. 5 by texting ‘TUX’ to 76278. The silent auction will close Sunday, Jan. 11 following the event.