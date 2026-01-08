Top Local Chefs Unite for 25th Annual Dux in Tux  Presented by Honda Sunday, Jan. 11

Sold-out event to feature over 30 local chefs paired with Ducks players as sous chefs to benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation

020625_ANAHEIM_DUCKS_554

The Ducks will host the 25th annual Dux in Tux presented by Honda Sunday, Jan. 11 at Honda Center. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the welcome reception, followed by dinner and programming starting at 6:30 p.m. Dedicated to raising funds for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the sold-out event will feature Anaheim Ducks players, coaches and broadcasters as “sous chefs” partnered with a dedicated group of Southern California’s finest chefs & restaurants each serving a unique dining experience for 14 guests.

With an expected attendance of over 450 guests, supporters will enjoy an evening of stellar food and great company, while raising funds for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, which facilitates programs such as Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education), Learn to Play and inclusive hockey programs.  

Over 30 local chefs participating in Dux in Tux will create a distinctive dinner menu for their individual tables, including a multi-course meal, wine and cocktail pairings and themed tablescapes (complete list of participants included below). Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with Ducks players, coaches and broadcasters while they assist chefs in meal preparation tableside.  

As part of the dinner program, Anaheim Ducks in-game hosts Ally Kay and DJ JoJo Maestrado will welcome guests and emcee the event leading into the live auction featuring exclusive packages and experiences available for bidding. Upon conclusion of the event, parting gifts for the evening will be provided courtesy of Premium Seating at Honda Center.

Fans who are unable to attend Dux in Tux presented by Honda can bid on silent auction items beginning Monday, Jan. 5 by texting ‘TUX’ to 76278. The silent auction will close Sunday, Jan. 11 following the event.

Ahead of the 25th annual Dux n Tux LaCombe, Helleson & Zelleweger learned to make sushi

Participating Chefs and Restaurants  
2145 Eats
Bacari
Bar Becky
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Ellie’s/Ginger’s/Jolie
Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden
Florence Osteria
Harvest at The Ranch at Laguna Beach
Hilton Anaheim
Honda Center Food and Beverage
Il Girasole
JOEY Newport Beach
Le Hut Dinette
Lorea – Pasea Hotel
Louie’s by the Bay
Marlena
Mastro’s Steakhouse & Mastro’s Ocean Club
The Mayor’s Table – Lido House
Melissa’s Produce
Oliver’s Osteria
Orange Hill Restaurant
OSPI
Paseo
Selanne Steak Tavern
Selva
Ten Bistro
The Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Viamara at The Pendry Hotel
The Pines Modern Steakhouse at Yammava’
URBANA Mexican Gastronomy
Chef Wes Avila

About the Anaheim Ducks Foundation  
Serving as the team’s main charitable beneficiary, the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Since its inception in fall 2008, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation has raised more than $23.5 million to enrich lives and strengthen community well-being.

Programs Facilitated by the Anaheim Ducks Foundation

  • S.C.O.R.E (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education): A free standards-based curriculum to over 45,000 Southern California elementary students annually via in-class and physical education initiatives.  
  • Learn to Play: The Learn to Play program offers first-time hockey players the chance to get on the rink for a free four-week learning session.  In addition, children who complete the Learn to Play program and sign-up for a RINKS in-house league receive a complimentary set of gear to start their hockey careers. Since the start of the Learn to Play program in 2013, close to 20,000 children have laced up their skates and hit the ice.  
  • Inclusive Hockey Programs: The Anaheim Ducks and The Rinks have created a variety of programs supporting adaptive and inclusive hockey to make sure that the sport of hockey is accessible and available to all. The Ducks adaptive hockey programs include Top Flight presented by CHOC, which teaches hockey to individuals with intellectual disabilities; sled hockey presented by Easterseals Disability Services, which is designed for physically disabled youth and adults; as well as blind and deaf/hard of hearing hockey which provides opportunities for individuals with visual impairments or diagnosed with a hearing loss.

