'Thrilled to be a Duck': Gauthier Arrives in Anaheim

Anaheim's final game of the season will be Gauthier's first as a Duck, Thursday night in Vegas against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights.

The 6-foot-3 power forward skated with the team's top line at practice Tuesday, alongside rookie center Leo Carlsson and veteran winger Alex Killorn.

"I like to play a fast paced, high-intensity game," Gauthier said. "I like to shoot the puck and make plays, but I wouldn't really say I'm a one-dimensional player. I like to play a 200-foot game and shut down top lines' offenses."

Gauthier joins the Ducks after a dynamite collegiate season. The 20-year-old sophomore scored 38 goals for BC, tied for the most in school history and the most by any NCAA player in 25 years. Gauthier was named a Hobey Baker Finalist, an NCAA All-American and a Hockey East First Team All-Star.

"We had a great team all season long," Gauthier said. "It was great to compete in practice and we made it all the way to the end there and didn't get the result we wanted, but going back [to school] for a second year was definitely beneficial to my development."

That development now continues at the game's highest level and as part of a deep, talented young core the Ducks hope can eventually lead the charge in bringing playoff hockey back to Anaheim.

"They've been super welcoming, super friendly and that's what you want with a young group," Gauthier said. "It wasn't intimidating whatsoever coming in and they've been nothing but the best...That feels good for young kid coming in.

"It was a great warm welcome on my first day here, and I can't be more thrilled to be a Duck."