'Thrilled to be a Duck': Gauthier Arrives in Anaheim

Gauthier Carlsson
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

A key piece of Anaheim's future core arrived in town today as Cutter Gauthier took the ice for his first practice as a Duck Tuesday morning at Great Park Ice.

Signed to a three-year entry-level contract Sunday after helping the Boston College Eagles to an appearance in the NCAA Title Game, Gauthier wasted little time heading west and taking his initial steps in pro hockey.

"It feels great, it's something I've dreamt of as a little kid playing in the National Hockey League and the day is finally here, so I can't be more thrilled," Gauthier said in front of his new locker room stall. "Just getting in here, I've gotten chills getting to the airport, getting settled in and meeting the guys. It's been a really cool experience so far and I can't wait to go for Thursday."

Anaheim's final game of the season will be Gauthier's first as a Duck, Thursday night in Vegas against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights. 

The 6-foot-3 power forward skated with the team's top line at practice Tuesday, alongside rookie center Leo Carlsson and veteran winger Alex Killorn.

"I like to play a fast paced, high-intensity game," Gauthier said. "I like to shoot the puck and make plays, but I wouldn't really say I'm a one-dimensional player. I like to play a 200-foot game and shut down top lines' offenses."

Gauthier joins the Ducks after a dynamite collegiate season. The 20-year-old sophomore scored 38 goals for BC, tied for the most in school history and the most by any NCAA player in 25 years. Gauthier was named a Hobey Baker Finalist, an NCAA All-American and a Hockey East First Team All-Star.

"We had a great team all season long," Gauthier said. "It was great to compete in practice and we made it all the way to the end there and didn't get the result we wanted, but going back [to school] for a second year was definitely beneficial to my development."

That development now continues at the game's highest level and as part of a deep, talented young core the Ducks hope can eventually lead the charge in bringing playoff hockey back to Anaheim.

"They've been super welcoming, super friendly and that's what you want with a young group," Gauthier said. "It wasn't intimidating whatsoever coming in and they've been nothing but the best...That feels good for young kid coming in.

"It was a great warm welcome on my first day here, and I can't be more thrilled to be a Duck."

News Feed

Ducks Sign Gauthier to Entry-Level Contract

Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Second-Period Deficit in 3-1 Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

Recap: Colangelo Scores in Debut Game as Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Fan Appreciation Night

Silfverberg Reflects on NHL Career, Looks Ahead to Next Steps with Family

Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Silfverberg Announces Retirement from NHL at Conclusion of Season

Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Take Control in Third, Down Rival Kings 3-1 in Freeway Face-Off

Preview: Freeway Face-Off Returns to Honda Center as Ducks Host Rival Kings

Recap: Ducks Rally for Third-Period Comeback, Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Blues

Preview: Ducks Host Blues for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center

Recap: Carlsson's Stunning Goal Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Kraken

Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock from AHL San Diego

Vaakanainen Nominated for 2024 Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from San Diego