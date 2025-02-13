'They Believe in What They're Doing': Ducks Growth on Display as 4 Nations Break Begins

"We all know the sky is the limit with him. I think right now you're just seeing the confidence. When you're confident and you're able to score like he is, the puck seems to be finding him right now. That's a good combination. And the thing I like about him is his attitude hasn't changed...It's nice to see him get rewarded."

Meanwhile, second-year pro Jackson Lacombe is tied for ninth among all NHL defensemen in goals and co-leading among 24-and-under blueliners.

Between the pipes, Lukas Dostal continues to establish himself as one of the league's best young netminders, posting a 10-6-2 record over the last two months.

"There are a lot of ups and downs, and those guys have done a great job of sticking with it," Strome said. "I think our group is pretty mentally tough and I think we're physically built for it. Now we've got to go through it as a group and feel those games, feel that emotion and see how we do with it."

Said Cronin, "It starts from your back end out, whether it's [Drew Helleson, Olen Zellweger, Jackson Lacombe or Pavel Mintyukov]. The teams that are right in the thick in the playoff race get a lot of offense from their defense. It's the new NHL, your defensemen have to get up into the play. I think it's another sign of our confidence that our D are getting up in the play. It's a reflection of their maturity as a group."

And beyond the impressive offensive stats, Cronin noted he's also seen growth off the puck from many of the team's young players, particularly so from one who quietly continues to transform his game.

"The [young] guy I'm most impressed with is [Trevor] Zegras," Cronin said. "He continues to battle. He continues to focus on the linear part of the game. His pace up and down the ice is going to allow him to be a forechecker and not just a perimeter player. He's going to the net front. He's working defensively and he's playing with pace.

I think when Z is playing at that pace, [he and Leo Carlsson] together have such high offensive IQ. They're able to make unique plays."