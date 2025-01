The National Hockey League (NHL) has named Ducks right wing Troy Terry the Second Star as part of the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 5.

Terry, 27 (9/10/97), ranked tied for second among all NHL skaters with four goals last week, scoring 4-2=6 points in four games to help the Ducks to a trio of wins. He scored a goal in a 3-2 win vs. New Jersey Dec. 31. He tallied a season-tying three points (2 1=3), highlighted by his fifth career overtime goal, in a 4-3 OT win at Winnipeg Jan. 2.