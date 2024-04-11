Silfverberg Announces Retirement from NHL at Conclusion of Season

Ducks alternate captain Jakob Silfverberg today announced his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. His last home game will take place tomorrow, Friday, April 12 when the Ducks host the Calgary Flames at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT).

“It’s been an honor and privilege to play in the National Hockey League,” said Silfverberg. “I want to thank the Samueli family for being who they are, gracious, community-minded owners that support their team while making a significant impact in our community. Obviously I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates, all the trainers and staff that have helped me along the way. Most importantly, thank you to my family who have supported me as I lived out a dream.”

“Thank you to the fans around the league, specifically in Anaheim and Ottawa. To spend 11 years in Orange County playing for the Ducks is something I will cherish every day, thanks in large part to all of you.”

Silfverberg, 33 (10/13/90), has appeared in 817 career NHL games with Anaheim (2013-present) and Ottawa (2012-13), earning 168-205=373 points with a +5 rating. With Anaheim in 11 seasons, Silfverberg scored 158-196=354 points in 769 appearances. His 158 goals since his acquisition in 2013 are the most by a Ducks player. Among all-time Ducks leaders, he ranks in the top-10 in numerous offensive categories, including goals (fifth), appearances (fifth), shots (fifth, 1,706), points (seventh), game-winning goals (seventh, 20), assists (eighth), shorthanded points (third, 11-6=17), shorthanded goals (third, 11) and shootout goals (fourth, 17).

“On behalf of the entire Ducks organization, congratulations to Jakob on an outstanding NHL career,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He was the ultimate character player for the Ducks, Senators and his native Sweden, leading by example and always putting the team first. His contributions on the ice and in the Orange County community will have a lasting impact.”

The 6-1, 207-pound forward also appeared in 69 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests with Anaheim and Ottawa, scoring 17-27=45 points, while helping Anaheim to two Western Conference Finals appearances in 2015 and 2017. Silfverberg’s 16-25=41 postseason points with Anaheim in 57 appearances rank fourth all-time in club history, while also ranking fourth in playoff goals and seventh in assists.

Acquired from Ottawa with Stefan Noesen and a first-round selection in the 2014 NHL Draft for Bobby Ryan on July 5, 2013, Silfverberg set single-season career highs in points in 2016-17 (23-26=49), goals in 2018-19 (24) and assists in 2014-15 (26). He scored 20 goals on four occasions, including 2015-16 (20), 2016-17 (23), 2018-19 (24) and 2019-20 (21).

Silfverberg was Anaheim’s 2022-23 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. In 2022-23, he collected 10-16=26 points in 79 games with Anaheim, appearing in all but one contest. Silfverberg had missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right leg. He also entered the 2021-22 season after successfully recovering from hip surgery in April 2021 for a femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and to repair a torn labrum in his right hip, missing the final nine contests of the 2020-21 season and rehabilitating during the offseason to make Anaheim’s opening night lineup the following season.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Silfverberg has represented Team Sweden on the international stage on seven occasions, winning medals at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games (silver), 2011 World Championship (silver) and 2010 World Junior Championship (bronze). He also represented Sweden at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Prior to his NHL career, Silfverberg had a historic season with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2011-12, winning MVP for both the regular season and playoffs. In the regular season, he scored 24-30=54 points in 49 games, ranking second in the league in both goals and points. He then set an SHL playoff record with 13 playoff goals (surpassing Daniel Alfredsson's 2004-05 record of 12) as Brynas won the league title. In four seasons with Brynas from 2008-12, Silfverberg scored 53-55=108 points in 166 contests.