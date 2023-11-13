Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks

Frank Vatrano scored twice and John Gibson made 25 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the rival San Jose Sharks tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 8-6-0 (16 points) on the season and capped a five-game homestand at 3-2-0. The Ducks now sit fourth in the Pacific Division, three points back of the Kings for the division's third automatic playoff berth.

Vatrano led the Ducks offensively with a three-point night, including a pair of first-period tallies for his third multi-goal performance of the season. Mason McTavish and Radko Gudas also scored. Ryan Strome, Pavel Mintyukov, Ilya Lyubushkin and Leo Carlsson registered assists.

Vatrano and McTavish both hit the 15-point mark in the win, the fourth-fastest pair of Ducks teammates to do so over the last 20 seasons (Getzlaf/Perry in 2014-15, Getzlaf/Selanne in 2010-11, Getzlaf/Perry in 2008/09).

Gibson turned in the latest dynamite goaltending performance for the Ducks in a young season already stocked full of them, turning aside 25-of-26 shots. Over his last three starts, Gibson owns a .957save percentage.

Luke Kunin scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who fell to 2-12-1 on the season and 1-4-0 against Pacific Division opponents. Mackenzie Blackwood made 40 saves.

Anaheim claimed an early advantage less than five minutes after puck drop, when Vatrano found free space in the slot after a won offensive zone faceoff and redirected Lyubushkin's point shot from high to low - and right between Blackwood's wickets.