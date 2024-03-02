Recap: Vatrano, Dostal Power Ducks to 4-3 Win Over Devils

Frank Vatrano scored twice and Lukas Dostal made 51 saves, including a penalty shot denial of New Jersey's Jack Hughes with two seconds to play, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Devils tonight at Honda Center.

With the second of back-to-back wins, the Ducks improved to 22-33-5 on the year and completed a two-game season sweep of the Devils.

Vatrano led Anaheim offensively with his 28th and 29th goals of the season, tops on the team and tied for 17th in the NHL this season. Adam Henrique and Max Jones also scored. Mason McTavish, Gustav Lindstrom, Troy Terry, Jackson LaCombe and Radko Gudas added assists.

Meanwhile Dostal turned in one of the best performances of his young NHL career, denying 51-of-54 Devils shots and answering Hughes in the game's biggest moment for his ninth win of the season.

Timo Meier, Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Devils, who fell to 30-26-4 on the season. Goaltenders Nico Daws and Akira Schmid combined for 19 saves.

Vatrano and McTavish teamed up to give the home side an early lead, turning a turnover on the forecheck into the night's first goal. With New Jersey trying to out of its defensive zone, McTavish took the puck away in the corner and fought through a Devils check to deliver a centering pass to Vatrano, who quickly fired his shot under Daws' blocker to put Anaheim ahead.