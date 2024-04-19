Recap: Vatrano, Dostal Lift Ducks to 4-1 Win in Season Finale

Frank Vatrano scored this third hat trick of the year, Cutter Gauthier collected his first career NHL point in his league debut and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-1 win in tonight's season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

With the win, Anaheim capped the 2023-24 season at 27-50-5, seventh in the Pacific Division.

Vatrano gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead early in the second with a power-play goal and later added a crucial insurance tally before hitting the empty net to end the season with a career-best 37 goals. Jackson LaCombe also scored for the Ducks, his second career goal, with an assist from Gauthier.

Rookie goalie Lukas Dostal earned his 14th win of the season with stops on 28-of-29 Vegas shots.

Tonight's game also marked the final NHL appearance for longtime Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg, who last week announced his intention to retire from the NHL at the end of the season. Silfverberg finished the night with two blocked shots, one takeaway and a +1 rating in his 772nd game as Duck, fifth-most in franchise history.

Jack Eichel scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights, who finished the season at 45-29-8. Pending the result of tonight's game in Los Angeles, Vegas will face either Dallas or Edmonton in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dostal kept Anaheim level early, holding Vegas off the scoreboard in the opening 20 minutes despite an 11-4 shots advantage for the hosts.

The Ducks would then capitalize on their netminder's strong start with a power-play tally early in the middle frame, a heavy one-timer from Vatrano in the right circle that hit goaltender Adin Hill's glove and still trickled into the net.