Recap: Terry Scores Twice in Shootout Loss to Montreal

Troy Terry scored twice, but the Montreal Canadiens earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the Ducks tonight at Bell Centre.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-12-4 on the season and 5-3-3 on the road.

Terry provided the Anaheim offense with his team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season. Cam Fowler, Jansen Harkins, Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves in his 16th start of the season.

Acquired from the New York Rangers on Friday, defenseman Jacob Trouba made his Ducks debut in the loss, finishing with four shot attempts, five hits, two takeaways and one blocked shot in 22:35 of ice-time.

Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 11-14-3 with their third win in the last four games. Sam Montembeault earned the win between the pipes with stops on 27-of-29 Anaheim shots.

Montreal went ahead first on a power-play goal less than three minutes after puck drop, when captain Nick Suzuki fed Laine in the left circle for a one-timer past the lunging Dostal.

Laine, back from a left knee injury suffered in the preseason, has scored three goals in his first four games with Montreal. With the goal, he passed former Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu for tenth in NHL history by a Finnish player.

Anaheim would answer by the end of the first on a strong transition play by Terry, who first found Fowler with a cross-ice pass off the rush and then followed it up by swiping home a rebound chance just outside the Montreal crease.

Troy Terry ties the game in Montreal

Fowler collected the primary assist while skating in his 989th career game, all with Anaheim, passing his former teammate Corey Perry for second-most in Ducks history. The 33-year-old defenseman skated with the recently acquired Trouba and now has two points in three appearances since his return from an upper-body injury.

The Ducks would then briefly claim a 2-1 lead early in the second period on a backdoor pass from Killorn to Terry for a tap-in behind Montembeault.

Troy Terry scores on backdoor pass from Alex Killorn

The two-goal night gave Terry nine points in his last seven games and a team-best 21 points in 26 games this season. Terry also owns six goals and 10 points in nine career matchups vs. Montreal.

With the secondary helper, Vatrano has six points in his last seven appearances and now ranks second among team leaders in scoring (6-7=13) this season.

The lead would last all of 11 seconds though, as following a dump-in on the subsequet faceoff, the puck bounced and evaded the stick of Dostal below the goal line, allowing a one-timer for Dach into an empty net.

The goal was Dach's second of the season and first since Oct. 24, snapping a 19-game drought.

Dostal would quickly make up for his miscue with back-to-back big saves on a Canadiens 2-on-1 chance and a breakaway moments later to keep the score level.

That 2-2 score would last throughout regulation and overtime, despite good looks for the Ducks both late in the third and in the extra session. Terry very nearly won it in overtime with a hat trick goal, beating Montembeault from the slot, but his shot rang the crossbar and bounced away from the net.

Laine and Cole Caufield scored in the shootout, securing the extra point for Montreal.

The Ducks continue a four-game road trip Wednesday in Ottawa.

