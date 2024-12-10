Recap: Terry Scores Twice in Shootout Loss to Montreal

Troy Terry scored twice, but the Montreal Canadiens earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the Ducks tonight at Bell Centre.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-12-4 on the season and 5-3-3 on the road.

Terry provided the Anaheim offense with his team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season. Cam Fowler, Jansen Harkins, Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves in his 16th start of the season.

Acquired from the New York Rangers on Friday, defenseman Jacob Trouba made his Ducks debut in the loss, finishing with four shot attempts, five hits, two takeaways and one blocked shot in 22:35 of ice-time.

Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 11-14-3 with their third win in the last four games. Sam Montembeault earned the win between the pipes with stops on 27-of-29 Anaheim shots.

Montreal went ahead first on a power-play goal less than three minutes after puck drop, when captain Nick Suzuki fed Laine in the left circle for a one-timer past the lunging Dostal.

Laine, back from a left knee injury suffered in the preseason, has scored three goals in his first four games with Montreal. With the goal, he passed former Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu for tenth in NHL history by a Finnish player.

Anaheim would answer by the end of the first on a strong transition play by Terry, who first found Fowler with a cross-ice pass off the rush and then followed it up by swiping home a rebound chance just outside the Montreal crease.