Recap: Strome Scores Decisive Goal as Ducks Rally for Comeback Win

Ryan Strome broke a 3-3 tie with less than three minutes to play, leading the Ducks to a comeback victory over the divison rival Edmonton Oilers today at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 14-17-4 on the season and 7-11-1 on home ice.

Strome delivered the decisive goal with 2:36 to play, a wraparound attempt ruled to have completely crossed the goal line after replay review.

Cutter Gauthier, Drew Helleson, Robby Fabbri and Mason McTavish also scored for Anaheim, helping the Ducks remain unbeaten this season when scoring at least three goals. Goaltender Lukas Dostal earned his ninth win of the season with 20 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers, who fell to 21-12-3 on the season. Calvin Pickard made 27 saves.

Edmonton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals by Draisaitl and Bouchard three minutes apart, a power-play one-timer and then a snipe off the rush after an unsuccessful Anaheim man advantage.

Draisaitl and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid each extended their scoring streaks to 11 games on the afternoon's opening goal.

The goal also clinched Draisaitl's ninth straight 25-goal season, tying Wayne Gretzky for the second-most in Edmonton franchise history.

Gauthier would bring Anaheim back within one late in the first though, evading an Oilers check off the rush before beating Pickard with a low shot through the five-hole.

Cutter Gauthier scores his fifth career NHL goal

The two-point night gave Gauthier four points in his last four games. He's now tied for third among team leaders in scoring this season.

With an assist on the stretch pass that sprung Gauthier, LaCombe found the scoresheet for the second straight game. The 23-year-old leads Anaheim blueliners in points and goals this season.

Draisaitl briefly restored the Edmonton lead midway through the second on a wrister from the slot, converting a centering pass from McDavid behind the net.

McDavid's second assist of the night moved him into a tie with Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier for third-most points in Oilers history.

But once again Anaheim would respond, this time tying the game before intermission. Helleson first made it 3-2, firing a low shot from the right point that took a fortunate bounce off Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse on its way past Pickard.

Drew Helleson scores on deflected point shot

Back in the lineup for the third straight game, Helleson has now collected five points in 13 appearances this season.

Fabbri then tied the game with just over two minutes to play in the second, racing down right wing and slamming home a one-timer off a terrific cross-ice pass by McTavish.

Robby Fabbri converts cross-ice pass from Mason McTavish

McTavish and Fabbri have each collected points in three of the last four games.

That 3-3 tie lasted all the way until the final minutes of the third, when Strome scored what would become one of the strangest game-winning goals in Ducks history. The veteran forward took a pass behind the net from Terry behind the net, electing to quickly stuff a shot just inside the post.

Ryan Strome scores game-winning goal after review

Initially, it appeared Pickard had made the save, prompting a television timeout and ice scrape. However, during the break, replay showed the puck had clearly completely crossed the line, putting the Ducks ahead 4-3 to the surprise of players and fans alike inside the building.

McTavish then sealed the deal for Anaheim, hitting the empty net with 51.9 seconds to play.

The Ducks conclude a three-game homestand Tuesday against New Jersey.

