Recap: Strome Scores Decisive Goal as Ducks Rally for Comeback Win

Cutter Gauthier, Drew Helleson, Robby Fabbri and Mason McTavish also scored for Anaheim, helping the Ducks remain unbeaten this season when scoring at least three goals. Goaltender Lukas Dostal earned his ninth win of the season with 20 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers, who fell to 21-12-3 on the season. Calvin Pickard made 27 saves.

Edmonton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals by Draisaitl and Bouchard three minutes apart, a power-play one-timer and then a snipe off the rush after an unsuccessful Anaheim man advantage.

Draisaitl and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid each extended their scoring streaks to 11 games on the afternoon's opening goal.

The goal also clinched Draisaitl's ninth straight 25-goal season, tying Wayne Gretzky for the second-most in Edmonton franchise history.

Gauthier would bring Anaheim back within one late in the first though, evading an Oilers check off the rush before beating Pickard with a low shot through the five-hole.