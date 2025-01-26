Recap: McTavish Strikes Twice as Ducks Smash Preds 5-2

Mason McTavish recorded his second straight multi-goal game and Lukas Dostal made 31 saves out of the bullpen, powering the Ducks to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators tonight at Honda Center.

The win, Anaheim's second in a row to close a three-game homestand, pushed the club to 20-23-6 on the season. The Ducks have earned points in six of their last seven home games (5-1-1) and remain nine points out of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

McTavish scored twice for the second time in three nights, including the power-play goal that gave Anaheim a commanding three-goal cushion headed to the third period.

Pavel Mintyukov, Jansen Harkins and Trevor Zegras also scored, as the Ducks improved to 19-0-3 on the season when scoring at least three goals. Anaheim's 10 goals in its last two outings are tied for the club's most in any consecutive two-game stretch this season. Brett Leason collected two assists, while five of Anaheim's six defensemen also found the scoresheet.

Dostal and John Gibson, who started the game in net but left with an upper-body injury, combined to stop 40-of-42 Nashville shots.

Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Preds, who fell to 18-23-7 on the season and saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the loss.

Mintyukov struck for a 1-0 Anaheim lead just four minutes into the opening period on a rare bad goal by Nashville's former Vezina Trophy nominee between the pipes. With Anaheim's fourth line on the forecheck, Mintyukov pulled a pass off the left wing wall and stepped into the circle, firing a low shot that snuck through Saros and just barely over the goal line.