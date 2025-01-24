Recap: Gibson, McTavish Guide Ducks to 5-1 Win over Pens

Mason McTavish scored twice and John Gibson made 31 saves against his hometown team, lifting the Ducks to a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 19-23-6 on the season and has now earned points in five of its last six home games (4-1-1).

McTavish opened the scoring in the first period and then provided a crucial insurance goal early in the third, marking his seventh multi-goal game in the NHL. Alex Killorn also scored twice, while Frank Vatrano added his 13th goal of the season, helping the Ducks remain undefeated in regulation when scoring at least three goals. Troy Terry and Jacob Trouba each tallied two assists, as a total of 11 different Ducks found the scoresheet.

Gibson turned aside 31-of-32 Pittsburgh shots in a spectacular performance between the pipes, earning his 201st career NHL victory in the process. Gibson now sits five wins shy of matching Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history.

Michael Bunting scored the lone goal for the Penguins, who fell to 20-22-8 on the season. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Anaheim struck for the night's first lead just before the midway mark of the opening period, capitalizing on a hardworking forecheck by the third line. After a point shot by Trouba got knocked down in front, Fabbri raced to the loose puck, forcing Nedeljkovic to make a sliding save that ultimately led to a rebound tap-in for McTavish alone in the Pittsburgh crease.

The two-goal evening gave McTavish three goals in his last two games. The 21-year-old now owns 22 points in 42 appearances this season.

Killorn then doubled the advantage in the final minute of the first, racing down left wing and fighting off a Pittsburgh check before pocketing his wrister up over Nedeljkovic's glove.

Pittsburgh would get on the board early in the second with a power-play goal on a cross-ice pass from Bryan Rust to Bunting open on the backdoor.

Rust has collected 19 goals and 19 assists in 43 outings this season, but owns a team-worst -22 rating.

The Pens then nearly pulled even late in the middle frame on a 3-on-1 rush, with Crosby feeding defenseman Erik Karlsson at the far post, but Gibson stretched across for a remarkable left pad save to keep the Ducks ahead.

That big save would soon prove monumental too, as early in the third period, McTavish tracked down a loose puck that had taken an odd bounce off the boards and tucked it around the sprawled Nedeljkovic's right leg.

The multi-point efforts gave both McTavish and Terry four points in their last four games. Terry continues to pace the Ducks in nearly every offensive category, including goals, assists and points.

Vatrano then provided the dagger for the home side with 13 minutes to go in regulation, accepting a cross-ice pass from Ryan Strome off the rush and beating Nedeljkovic clean to the blocker side.

Recently signed to a three-year extension beginning next fall, Vatrano ranks second among Anaheim team leaders with 13 goals on the season.

Killorn hit the empty net from deep in the defensive zone with just over two minutes to play.

The Ducks conclude a three-game homestand Saturday against Nashville.

