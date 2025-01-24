Recap: Gibson, McTavish Guide Ducks to 5-1 Win over Pens

Mason McTavish scored twice and John Gibson made 31 saves against his hometown team, lifting the Ducks to a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 19-23-6 on the season and has now earned points in five of its last six home games (4-1-1).

McTavish opened the scoring in the first period and then provided a crucial insurance goal early in the third, marking his seventh multi-goal game in the NHL. Alex Killorn also scored twice, while Frank Vatrano added his 13th goal of the season, helping the Ducks remain undefeated in regulation when scoring at least three goals. Troy Terry and Jacob Trouba each tallied two assists, as a total of 11 different Ducks found the scoresheet.

Gibson turned aside 31-of-32 Pittsburgh shots in a spectacular performance between the pipes, earning his 201st career NHL victory in the process. Gibson now sits five wins shy of matching Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history.