Recap: Gauthier's Shootout Winner Clinches Ducks Win in Preseason Finale

Cutter Gauthier and Frank Vatrano scored in regulation before Gauthier notched the shootout winner, clinching Anaheim's 3-2 preseason victory over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center.

With the win, Anaheim capped the preseason with consecutive victories and a 3-2-1 overall mark. The Ducks open the 2024 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 in San Jose.

Gauthier and Frank Vatrano scored the Ducks, each with their second goal of the preseason. Carlsson, Alex Killorn, Brian Dumoulin and Troy Terry registered assists. Lukas Dostal earned the unofficial win between the pipes, stopping 22-of-24 San Jose shots.

Klim Kostin and Henry Thrun Sharks, who will conclude their exhibition slate tomorrow night in Vegas. Offseason acquisition Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves.

After a scoreless first period, San Jose claimed the evening's initial advantage on a tough bounce for the Ducks - an errant shot by Will Smith that missed the net well wide but bounced off the wall and right to Kostin alone at the far side for a tap-in.

Acquired by San Jose from Detroit at the 2024 trade deadline, Kostin has collected three points in three preseason games after posting 14 points in 54 appearances last year.

The Ducks went 17-for-22 on the penalty kill in the preseason (77.2%).

Anaheim leveled the score midway through the second on a 3-on-1 rush, with Terry delivering a cross-seam pass to Vatrano for a wrister under Vanecek's glove.