Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Sam Carrick scored his third goal of the preseason, but the Ducks could not complete a second straight dramatic comeback win over the Coyotes, tonight falling 4-2 to their former division rival at Honda Center in the penultimate game of Anaheim's 2023 preseason slate.

With the loss, Anaheim now stands 4-3-0 for the preseason and 2-1-0 on home ice. The Ducks conclude the preseason Saturday in Tucson against the Coyotes.

Carrick and Zack Kassian scored for Anaheim. Brett Leason, Troy Terry and Mason McTavish added assists.

Making his third preseason start, John Gibson made 13 saves in 50 minutes of action before leaving the game. Alex Stalock played the final 10 minutes of regulation but did not face a shot.

Logan Cooley led Arizona offensively with a pair of goals, his third and fourth points of his first NHL preseason. Alex Kerfoot and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Ingram turned aside 33-of-35 Anaheim shots.

Signed to a three-year contract extension Monday, Trevor Zegras made his preseason debut for Anaheim in the loss. Skating on the top line alongside Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson, Zegras finished with five shots in 24 minutes of ice-time.

After a scoreless first period in which the Ducks held a 10-7 advantage on the shot counter, Arizona struck twice in the opening minutes of the middle frame to claim a 2-0 edge.

The first came immediately after a costly Anaheim turnover by the net, which set up Logan Cooley for a chance all alone in front of Gibson.

The second came on the next shift when Kerfoot found free space in the slot and one-timed home a pass from Travis Boyd in the left wing corner.

Anaheim had its chances to get back in the game throughout the second and third, with five power-play chances across the two periods, but could not solve Ingram or the plumbing next to him on those man-advantage opportunities until it was too little, too late.

The Ducks' closest calls came early in the third period, when the hosts hit the post and crossbar seconds apart before a Cooley breakaway turned penalty shot goal at the other end seemingly put the game out of reach.

But Anaheim would make things interesting in the dying minutes of regulation, first getting on the board when Carrick converted a pass from Leason at the net front.

Kassian scored shortly after on a Ducks power play, swatting home the rebound after a point shot by Terry.

Anaheim concludes its eight-game preseason schedule Saturday in Tucson against the Coyotes.