Recap: Ducks Point Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss to Kraken

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano scored but the Ducks could not hang to a one-goal lead in the third tonight in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center.

The loss snapped Anaheim's four-game point streak and dropped the club to 8-9-3 on the season.

Zegras and Vatrano provided the Anaheim offense, bookending the first intermission with goals to put the Ducks ahead 2-1 through 40 minutes. Troy Terry tallied two assists. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves in his 14th start of the season.

Shane Wright, Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken, who improved to 11-10-1 on the season. Goaltender Joey Daccord earned his 10th win with 21 stops.

Seattle claimed the night's first lead less than 10 minutes into the opening period as Wright secured inside positioning in front of Dostal and tipped linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand's point shot up over the goaltender's right leg pad.

Anaheim answered later in the period, taking advantage of an extended delayed penalty against Seattle. As the Ducks curled back to regroup, Zegras picked up speed down left wing, eventually taking a pass from the sprinting Terry and lifting his shot from in tight past Daccord high to the blocker side.