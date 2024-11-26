Recap: Ducks Point Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss to Kraken

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 11

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano scored but the Ducks could not hang to a one-goal lead in the third tonight in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss snapped Anaheim's four-game point streak and dropped the club to 8-9-3 on the season.

Zegras and Vatrano provided the Anaheim offense, bookending the first intermission with goals to put the Ducks ahead 2-1 through 40 minutes. Troy Terry tallied two assists. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves in his 14th start of the season.

Shane Wright, Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken, who improved to 11-10-1 on the season. Goaltender Joey Daccord earned his 10th win with 21 stops.

Seattle claimed the night's first lead less than 10 minutes into the opening period as Wright secured inside positioning in front of Dostal and tipped linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand's point shot up over the goaltender's right leg pad.

Anaheim answered later in the period, taking advantage of an extended delayed penalty against Seattle. As the Ducks curled back to regroup, Zegras picked up speed down left wing, eventually taking a pass from the sprinting Terry and lifting his shot from in tight past Daccord high to the blocker side.

Trevor Zegras converts cross-ice pass from Troy Terry

After opening the season an offensive slump, with just three points in his first 15 games, Zegras has now collected five points in his last five appearances.

With two helpers on the night, Terry leads Anaheim in points (6-8=14) and assists while co-leading in goals. Terry now owns 13 career points in 11 total matchups against Seattle.

The Ducks would then go ahead early in the middle frame when Vatrano drove the net and punched home the rebound from Zellweger's shot off right wing before Daccord could locate the loose puck.

Frank Vatrano gives the Ducks the lead in second period

The assist gave Zellweger six points in his last five outings and 10 points in 19 games this season. The 21-year-old paces Ducks blueliners in points and goals, while co-leading in assists with Dumoulin.

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson left the game following a late hit by Kraken forward Tye Kartye in front of the Anaheim net. Carlsson was helped off the ice and did not return with an upper-body injury. Kartye was initially assessed a five-minute major penalty, which was questionably reduced to a two-minute infraction after referee review.

Seattle would retake control early in the third period though, with goals from Burakovsky and Montour 24 seconds apart quickly flipping the script and ultimately securing a 3-2 win for the visitors.

The goal was Burakovsky's first of the season, snapping a 21-game drought.

The Ducks return to action Wednesday in Seattle.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Open Home-and-Home Set vs. Seattle Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

'Coolest Guy of All Time' World War II Vet 'Papa Jake' Larson Meets the Ducks

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Sabres

Ducks to Honor 101-Year-Old World War II Veteran 'Papa Jake' Larson Friday Night

Ducks Reassign Hinds to San Diego

Recap: Ducks Top Line Powers Comeback Victory in Chicago

Preview: Ducks Look for Third Straight Win Tonight in Chicago

Recap: Leason, Dostal Lead Ducks to 4-2 Win in Dallas

Preview: Ducks Battle Stars Tonight in Dallas

Ducks Recall Colangelo, Hinds from San Diego, Place McTavish on IR

Recap: Gauthier Scores First Career Goal as Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Detroit

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Four Players

Preview: Ducks Cap Six-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Red Wings

Recap: Ducks Can't Rally in Third, Fall 3-2 to Vegas

Preview: Ducks Host Division Rival Golden Knights Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Recall Two Players from AHL San Diego, Place Fowler, Fabbri on IR

Recap: Ducks Down Blue Jackets 4-2 in Gibson's Season Debut