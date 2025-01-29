Recap: Ducks Offense Stays Hot in 6-4 Win over Kraken

The Ducks rode a three-goal second period to a road win over a division rival, tonight downing the Seattle Kraken 6-4 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The win, Anaheim's third in a row, pushed the club to 20-23-6 (48 points) on the season. The Ducks now sit seven points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Six different Ducks - Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Robby Fabbri, Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano - scored in the win. Ryan Strome collected two assists, helping the Ducks score five goals in a third straight game for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Lukas Dostal earned his 13th win of the season, and the 32nd of his NHL career, with 27 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken, who fell to 22-27-3 on the season and slipped behind the Ducks in the Pacific Division standings.

The back-and-forth pace was on full display from the opening faceoff, as the initial 20 minutes saw end-to-end chances and a combined five goals on 15 shots.

Terry opened the scoring less than two minutes in as the finisher on a nice passing play by Anaheim's three leading scorers. Vatrano gained the blue line, spinning away from trouble and sending a pass down the wall to Strome, who suddenly zipped it to Terry open in the slot for a quick wrister over Grubauer's glove.