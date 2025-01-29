Recap: Ducks Offense Stays Hot in 6-4 Win over Kraken

The Ducks rode a three-goal second period to a road win over a division rival, tonight downing the Seattle Kraken 6-4 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The win, Anaheim's third in a row, pushed the club to 20-23-6 (48 points) on the season. The Ducks now sit seven points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Six different Ducks - Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Robby Fabbri, Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano - scored in the win. Ryan Strome collected two assists, helping the Ducks score five goals in a third straight game for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Lukas Dostal earned his 13th win of the season, and the 32nd of his NHL career, with 27 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken, who fell to 22-27-3 on the season and slipped behind the Ducks in the Pacific Division standings.

The back-and-forth pace was on full display from the opening faceoff, as the initial 20 minutes saw end-to-end chances and a combined five goals on 15 shots.

Terry opened the scoring less than two minutes in as the finisher on a nice passing play by Anaheim's three leading scorers. Vatrano gained the blue line, spinning away from trouble and sending a pass down the wall to Strome, who suddenly zipped it to Terry open in the slot for a quick wrister over Grubauer's glove.

Troy Terry gives Ducks first-period lead

The goal was Terry's seventh against the Kraken in the expansion franchise's four NHL seasons, trailing only Jonathan Marchessault, Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid for most in the NHL. Now on a four-game scoring streak, Terry continues to pace the Ducks in points, goals and assists on the season.

With the secondary helper, Vatrano moved within two points of 300 for his NHL career. A 10-year veteran, Vatrano has collected 127 of those 298 across the last three seasons with Anaheim.

Seattle then jumped ahead 2-1 with a pair of goals less than two minutes apart, a one-timer by Tolvanen from the high slot and a backhanded wraparound by Stephens that snuck through Dostal after a strong forecheck by the Kraken fourth line.

Gauthier answered for Anaheim a few shifts after, continuing the see-saw start on a clean 2-on-1 rush from the neutral zone. With Vatrano driving the backdoor, Gauthier elected to shoot from the right circle and then followed his attempt right to the crease, lifting home a bouncing rebound on the backhand to tie the game at two.

Cutter Gauthier nets eighth career NHL goal

Gauthier's eight goals this season ties the former Boston College Eagle with his teammate from a year ago, San Jose's Will Smith, for seventh among NHL rookies this season.

Schwartz would put the home side back in front before intermission though, as an odd-man rush the other way led to the veteran winger beating the sliding Dostal off a cross-ice pass by recent Seattle trade acquisition Kaapo Kakko.

Kakko has collected 15 points in 19 games with the Kraken, surpassing his total in 30 appearances as a Ranger.

The second period would share in its predecessor's scoring chances and unpredictability, but fortunately for the visitors the celebrations would be limited to one end of the ice.

McTavish first leveled the score at three with the latest installment of his recent offensive explosion, this time a one-timer from the left circle up over Grubauer just seconds after Kraken forward Jared McCann departed the penalty box.

McTavish extends goal streak, ties game at four

Yesterday named the NHL's Second Star of the Week, McTavish has scored six goals in his last four outings. Tonight's goal marked the 50th of McTavish's career, making him just the second Duck in franchise history, alongside Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Kariya, to reach the milestone before their 22nd birthday.

Fabbri then put the Ducks up 4-3 on a goal that looked a whole lot like the one before it, a one-timer from the right circle, with McTavish this time acting as the setup man.

Robby Fabbri converts pass from Mason McTavish

With a goal and an assist, McTavish clinched his third straight multi-point performance, joining Paul Kariya, Trevor Zegras and Ryan Getzlaf as the only Ducks to do that at 21-or-younger.

LaCombe made it 5-3 with the final blow of the three-goal barrage, powering a snap shot over Grubauer's glove from the top of the circles.

Jackson LaCombe scores off the rush

LaCombe has found the scoresheet in each of his last two games, and now owns 22 points in 43 appearances this season, surpassing his rookie year totals in 28 fewer games. The just-turned 24-year-old leads all Ducks defensemen in points, goals and assists this year.

McTavish nearly had his second of the night early in the third, beating Grubauer again from the right circle, but this time the shot rang the post and bounced to the corner.

Seattle would quickly capitalize on the good fortune too, as Wright punched home a rebound on a few shifts later, pulling the Kraken within one with 13:45 to play in regulation.

That would be as close as the hosts would get though, as Vatrano hit the empty net with just over a minute to play, sealing Anaheim's 6-4 win.

The Ducks conclude a two-game road trip Thursday in Calgary.

