Recap: Ducks Fight Back, Fall on Late Goal in 3-2 Loss to Oilers

The Ducks once again fought back from a two-goal deficit, but Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead goal with under two minutes to play would prove the difference tonight in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The loss snapped Anaheim's three-game winning streak and dropped the club to 16-18-4 on the season.

Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe scored, helping the Ducks overcome a 2-0 lead in the third period on the second half of a road back-to-back. Ryan Strome and Leo Carlsson collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 23 saves.

Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who improved to 23-12-3. Edmonton native Stuart Skinner earned the win between the pipes with stops on 27-of-29 Anaheim shots.

Edmonton went ahead first with less than three minutes to go in the opening period on a tough break for the Ducks, a backdoor pass from Nugent-Hopkins to linemate Zach Hyman that tipped off Jackson LaCombe's stick and into the net.

With an assist, defenseman Evan Bouchard became the second-fastest Oiler to reach 200 career points, trailing only his assistant coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey. Bouchard owns 15 points in 13 career games against Anaheim.

Nurse doubled the lead in the middle frame, capitalizing on the second of consecutive Anaheim turnovers in the defensive zone, as the Oilers appeared to take control of the game.

But despite a heavy Edmonton push into the final minutes of the second period, namely a couple of quality scoring chances that nearly made it 3-0, the Ducks would get back within one on a costly Oiler mistake. As Edmonton gained the line, winger Connor Brown tried to deliver a cross-ice pass to Bouchard, but the defenseman couldn't corral it, allowing Leason to sprint ahead for a breakaway - which he buried with a low shot under Skinner's right leg pad.