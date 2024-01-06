Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead in 3-1 Loss to Jets

Mason McTavish scored his 11th goal of the season, but the Ducks could not protect an early lead tonight on home ice, falling 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center.

The loss, Anaheim's fourth in a row, dropped the Ducks to 13-24-1 on the season and 1-5-1 headed to the finale of an eight-game homestand.

McTavish scored the lone goal for Anaheim, giving the Ducks a 1-0 lead after the first period. Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano collected assists. John Gibson made 24 saves.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets, who extended their point streak to a franchise-record 11 games and improved to 30-9-4 on the season, the best mark in the NHL. Vlad Namestikov tallied two assists. Backup netminder Laurent Brossoit earned the win in the Winnipeg goal crease, turning aside 37-of-38 Anaheim shots.

McTavish gave Anaheim the night's first lead late in the opening period. Killorn carried the puck into the zone on left wing, drawing the attention of the Winnipeg just enough to free open space in the slot for McTavish, where the young center beat Brossoit with a backhand bid through Radko Gudas' screen in front.