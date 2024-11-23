Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

Isac Lundestrom and Drew Helleson scored, but Jiri Kulich's overtime winner clinched a 3-2 victory for the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Honda Center.

Despite earning a standings point for the fifth time in the last six games, the loss dropped Anaheim to 8-8-3 on the season and snapped the club's three-game winning streak.

Lundestrom and Helleson provided the Anaheim offense, helping the home side take a 2-0 lead late in the middle frame. Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, Ross Johnston and Olen Zellweger added assists. John Gibson made 30 saves in his fourth start of the season.

Kulich scored the game-winning goal with one minute remaining in overtime, converting a rebound chance after an outstanding save by Gibson on a Buffalo 2-on-0 rush. Peyton Krebs and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres, who improved to 10-9-1 on the season. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned his eighth win of the season with stops on 23-of-25 Anaheim shots.

Helleson put the Ducks on the board first before the game was even five minutes old, firing a shot through a swarm of bodies in front and up over the sliding Luukkonen's left shoulder.