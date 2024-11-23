Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 10

Isac Lundestrom and Drew Helleson scored, but Jiri Kulich's overtime winner clinched a 3-2 victory for the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Despite earning a standings point for the fifth time in the last six games, the loss dropped Anaheim to 8-8-3 on the season and snapped the club's three-game winning streak.

Lundestrom and Helleson provided the Anaheim offense, helping the home side take a 2-0 lead late in the middle frame. Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, Ross Johnston and Olen Zellweger added assists. John Gibson made 30 saves in his fourth start of the season.

Kulich scored the game-winning goal with one minute remaining in overtime, converting a rebound chance after an outstanding save by Gibson on a Buffalo 2-on-0 rush. Peyton Krebs and Owen Power also scored for the Sabres, who improved to 10-9-1 on the season. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned his eighth win of the season with stops on 23-of-25 Anaheim shots.

Helleson put the Ducks on the board first before the game was even five minutes old, firing a shot through a swarm of bodies in front and up over the sliding Luukkonen's left shoulder.

Drew Helleson gives the Ducks an early lead with his second career goal

The goal was Helleson's second in seven career NHL games and his third point in four appearances this season.

Zegras and Carlsson both picked up their fifth assists of the season on the goal, one shy of the team lead. The duo, now skating together on Anaheim's top line, has combined for eight points in the last four games.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas dropped the gloves with Buffalo's Connor Clifton in the second period after Gudas leveled Sabres winger Jason Zucker with a clean shoulder check.

Lundestrom would then add to the lead late in the middle frame, driving the net and delicately redirecting Johnston's point shot over Luukkonen and just past the line.

Isac Lundestrom tips home Ross Johnston's shot for his third goal of the season

The assist gave Johnston points in three of his last six games, and four points in 13 games this season - matching his 2023-24 scoring total in 65 fewer outings.

With the secondary helper, Zellweger has collected five points in his last four appearances. He leads Ducks defensemen in points, goals and assists this season.

Anaheim's 2-0 lead would suddenly evaporate before the second intermission though, with two Buffalo goals scored 50 seconds apart dampering the hosts' fun.

Krebs scored the first on a tough break in net for Gibson, a redirected point shot that the goaltender stopped but could not find the rebound, which Krebs potted from the side of the net.

Zucker scored on the next shift, capitalizing on a Ducks turnover with a breakaway move to the forehand through Gibson's five-hole.

Kulich earned the second standings point for Buffalo four minutes into the extra session, winning the race to the loose puck after Gibson's stellar save and lifting it home before Gibson could recover.

The Ducks conclude a two-game homestand Monday against Seattle.

