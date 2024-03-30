Recap: Ducks Can't Contain Oilers in 6-1 Loss

The Ducks could not slow down the potent Oilers offense today in a 6-1 loss to Edmonton at Rogers Place.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 24-46-4 on the season and 0-3-0 on a five-game northwest road trip.

Mattias Ekholm and Connor McDavid led Edmonton offensively with three points apiece. Warren Foegele, Zach Hyman and former Duck Adam Henrique also scored, while Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Calvin Pickard earned his 11th win of the season with stops on 22-of-23 Anaheim shots.

Alex Killorn scored the lone goal for Anaheim, a power-play tally late in the third period. Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano added assists. John Gibson finished with 31 saves in his 43rd start of the season.

Defenseman Cam Fowler skated in his 966th career game, all as a Duck, tying Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne for third-most in franchise history. Fowler is Anaheim's all-time leader in games, played, points, goals and assists among defensemen.

Henrique gave his new team an early lead off the rush, cashing in on a rebound after Gibson denied his former teammate's initial bid from the slot.

The former Duck has three goals in his last four games and four goals in his 12 appearances as an Oiler. Henrique departed Anaheim ninth in club history in goals (135) and tied with Scott Niedermayer for tenth in points.

The primary assist gave Draisaitl a point in a season-best seven straight games.

McDavid doubled the lead later in the period on an remarkable end-to-end rush while weaving through the Anaheim defense, the type of goal rarely seen from anyone other than the Edmonton captain.

McDavid has eclipsed 100 points in each of the last five seasons. His 124 points this year are the most in the NHL, narrowly ahead of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov.

With the goal, McDavid also passed Brent Burns for third among active players in career scoring against the Ducks (49 points).

McDavid (31 points) and Draisaitl (25) are first and second among NHL players in scoring during March.

Ekholm then made it 3-0 for Edmonton with a slap shot from the point that evaded Bo Groulx's block attempt and beat Gibson through Mattias Janmark's screen in front.

Sam Carrick also collected his first point against his former team with an assist on the goal.

McDavid's second of the afternoon made it 4-0 in the second period, a power-play goal from the slot after a centering pass by Draisaitl.

Foegele extended the home side's lead to five on a breakaway with four minutes to go in the middle frame.

Hyman's 52nd goal of the season made it 6-0 Oilers eight minutes into the third period. Hyman is second in the NHL in goals this season, behind only Auston Matthews.

McDavid is now four assists shy of becoming the first NHLer with 100 in a season since Wayne Gretzky 33 years ago.

Killorn put Anaheim on the board with less than five minutes to go in regulation, tipping home Fowler's point shot for a power-play goal.

The first-year Duck has three goals in his last five games and 15 goals in 55 games this season.

The Ducks continue a five-game road trip Sunday in Vancouver.