Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Flames

Frank Vatrano scored a shorthanded goal but the Ducks could not rally for a third-period comeback tonight in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The loss snapped Anaheim's three-game winning streak and dropped the club to 21-24-6 on the season, nine points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Vatrano scored the lone Ducks goal 12 minutes into the opening period, Anaheim's first shorthanded tally of the season. John Gibson made 26 saves in his 499th career NHL appearance.

Matt Coronato netted his first career hat trick to power the Flames offense, helping Calgary improve to 25-18-7 on the season. Adam Klapka also scored, while California native Dustin Wolf turned aside 31-of-32 Anaheim attempts for his 19th win of the season.

While Anaheim failed to convert on an early first period power play, the visitors would still go ahead first on some handy special teams work, a shorthanded dart by Vatrano off the rush. As the Ducks cleared the defensive zone, Vatrano stepped ahead on a 2-on-1 with Lundestrom, waiting for the centerman to crash the net before ripping a snap shot over Wolf's glove from left wing.

Vatrano's goal marked his 300th career NHL point, making him just the sixth active undrafted NHLer to reach the milestone. The third-year Duck, recently signed to a three-year contract extension, has scored in four of his last five games, giving him 15 goals in 50 appearances this season.

With the lone assist on the goal, defenseman Jackson LaCombe now owns four points in his last three games. The 24-year-old leads all Ducks defensemen in points, goals and assists this season, and also owns a team-best +5 rating.

Calgary would answer in the opening minute of the middle frame as Klapka drove wide and used his long reach to tuck a backhand bid around Gibson's right leg.

It appeared that 1-1 tie would hold into the third period, but the Flames took control in the final seconds of the frame when Coronato beating Gibson with a spinning wrister from the high slot through traffic on the way.

Calgary nearly pushed that lead to 3-1 midway through the final stanza on a 2-on-1 rush, but Gibson slid across his crease for a terrific left pad save on winger Martin Pospisil.