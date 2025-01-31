Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Flames

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 43

Frank Vatrano scored a shorthanded goal but the Ducks could not rally for a third-period comeback tonight in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss snapped Anaheim's three-game winning streak and dropped the club to 21-24-6 on the season, nine points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Vatrano scored the lone Ducks goal 12 minutes into the opening period, Anaheim's first shorthanded tally of the season. John Gibson made 26 saves in his 499th career NHL appearance.

Matt Coronato netted his first career hat trick to power the Flames offense, helping Calgary improve to 25-18-7 on the season. Adam Klapka also scored, while California native Dustin Wolf turned aside 31-of-32 Anaheim attempts for his 19th win of the season.

While Anaheim failed to convert on an early first period power play, the visitors would still go ahead first on some handy special teams work, a shorthanded dart by Vatrano off the rush. As the Ducks cleared the defensive zone, Vatrano stepped ahead on a 2-on-1 with Lundestrom, waiting for the centerman to crash the net before ripping a snap shot over Wolf's glove from left wing.

Vatrano's goal marked his 300th career NHL point, making him just the sixth active undrafted NHLer to reach the milestone. The third-year Duck, recently signed to a three-year contract extension, has scored in four of his last five games, giving him 15 goals in 50 appearances this season.

With the lone assist on the goal, defenseman Jackson LaCombe now owns four points in his last three games. The 24-year-old leads all Ducks defensemen in points, goals and assists this season, and also owns a team-best +5 rating.

Calgary would answer in the opening minute of the middle frame as Klapka drove wide and used his long reach to tuck a backhand bid around Gibson's right leg.

It appeared that 1-1 tie would hold into the third period, but the Flames took control in the final seconds of the frame when Coronato beating Gibson with a spinning wrister from the high slot through traffic on the way.

Calgary nearly pushed that lead to 3-1 midway through the final stanza on a 2-on-1 rush, but Gibson slid across his crease for a terrific left pad save on winger Martin Pospisil.

Anaheim would get its looks at the tying goal from there, namely on a partial break for winger Robby Fabbri, but nothing would get by Wolf before Coronato buried the dagger on a quick move to the forehand from the low slot after a defensive zone turnover by the Ducks.

The Ducks begin a two-game homestand Sunday against Montreal.

News Feed

Top Local Chefs Unite for 24th Annual Dux in Tux Presented by Honda

Preview: Ducks Visit Flames Seeking Fourth Straight Win

Recap: Ducks Offense Stays Hot in 6-4 Win over Kraken

A Closer Look: Leo Carlsson

Preview: Ducks Seek Third Straight Win Tonight in Seattle

Ducks to Host First Flight Field Trip for Nearly 15,000 Students

McTavish Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Recap: McTavish Strikes Twice as Ducks Smash Preds 5-2

Preview: Ducks Take Aim at Preds Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Gibson, McTavish Guide Ducks to 5-1 Win over Pens

Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Samueli Foundation Donate Funds to Support LA Wildfires Relief Efforts

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Pens Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Acquire Right Wing Bailey from San Jose for Regenda

Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring on Thursday, Feb. 27

Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 5-2 Loss to Panthers

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on McGinn, Lundestrom

Ducks to Host USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary Game Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Jan. 23

Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers