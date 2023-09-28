Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night, Now 3-0 in Preseason

Lukas Dostal made 45 saves, backstopping the Ducks to their third straight preseason victory with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim's second in as many days against its division rival, the Ducks now sit 3-0-0 for the 2023 preseason, outscoring opponents 11-6.

Pavel Mintyukov, Chase De Leo and Brett Leason scored for Anaheim. Nikita Nesterenko, Adam Henrique, Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher, Radko Gudas and Zack Kassian tallied assists.

That would be more than enough support for Dostal, who stole the show in the Anaheim net, turning aside 45-of-47 San Jose shots.

Justin Bailey and Nathan Todd scored for San Jose. Georgi Romanov made 22 saves in the loss.

San Jose went ahead first less than halfway through the opening period, dealing Anaheim its first deficit of the preseason when Justin Bailey tapped home a rebound from just outside the crease for a power-play goal.

Anaheim wasted little time responding though, striking twice in a span of 48 seconds to take the lead back to the locker room at the first intermission for the third straight game.