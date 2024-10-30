Recap: Dostal, Hot Power Play Help Ducks to 3-1 Win over Isles

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson scored power-play goals, leading the Ducks to a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 4-4-1 on the season and 1-2-0 heading to the finale a four-game eastern road trip.

Terry and Carlsson's tallies put the Ducks ahead 2-0 through two periods. Frank Vatrano sealed the win with an empty-netter, his first goal of the season. Mason McTavish collected two assists.

Between the pipes for Anaheim, 24-year-old Lukas Dostal continued his outstanding start to the new campaign, earning his fourth win with stops on 40-of-41 Islanders shots.

Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who fell to 3-4-2 on the season and 1-3-1 on home ice. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Carlsson put Anaheim on the board first late in the opening period, capitalizing on a long power-play shift in the New York with a nice deflection in tight of Frank Vatrano's shot off right wing.