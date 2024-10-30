Recap: Dostal, Hot Power Play Help Ducks to 3-1 Win over Isles

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson scored power-play goals, leading the Ducks to a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 4-4-1 on the season and 1-2-0 heading to the finale a four-game eastern road trip.

Terry and Carlsson's tallies put the Ducks ahead 2-0 through two periods. Frank Vatrano sealed the win with an empty-netter, his first goal of the season. Mason McTavish collected two assists.

Between the pipes for Anaheim, 24-year-old Lukas Dostal continued his outstanding start to the new campaign, earning his fourth win with stops on 40-of-41 Islanders shots.

Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who fell to 3-4-2 on the season and 1-3-1 on home ice. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Carlsson put Anaheim on the board first late in the opening period, capitalizing on a long power-play shift in the New York with a nice deflection in tight of Frank Vatrano's shot off right wing.

Leo Carlsson gives Anaheim an early lead on Long Island

The goal, Carlsson's fourth of the young season, gave the 19-year-old centerman six points in his last seven games. He ranks second among team leaders in goals and points.

The Ducks have now scored four power play goals in the past four games.

Winger Brock McGinn nearly doubled that advantage before the end of the frame, getting to a loose rebound at the side of the net, but Sorolin lunged across to make a brilliant blocker save just in time.

Defenseman Olen Zellweger rang the inside of the post off the rush midway through the middle frame, coming an inch from a big insurance tally. Zellweger, who later collected an assist, led Anaheim in ice-time tonight for the fourth straight game.

Eventually the Ducks would break through for that two-goal lead though, again converting on the power play when Terry worked his way to the front of the net and shoveled home a centering pass from McTavish along the goal line.

Troy Terry pushes his scoring streak to eight games with a power-play goal

The goal made Terry the 11th player to score 100 as a Duck and extended his point streak to eight games, the second-best run of his NHL career. Terry paces the team in points and goals, and sits second in assists.

The two-assist night marked McTavish's second multi-point performance of the season.

Dostal made his best save of the opening 40 minutes shortly after Anaheim went ahead 2-0, sliding across his crease to deny Isles captain Anders Lee on a backdoor pass.

Lukas Dostal denies Islanders captain Anders Lee

Now in his second full NHL season, Dostal is among the league leaders in save percentage (.943, first, min. five starts), goals against average (2.00, second) and saves (240, first).
Barzal put the Islanders on the board early in the third after back-to-back penalties against the Ducks awarded the home side a 5-on-3 powerplay for nearly two full minutes.

Vatrano capped the scoring with an empty-netter, sealing Anaheim's road win in the final minute of regulation.

The Ducks conclude a four-game road trip Thursday in Pittsburgh.

